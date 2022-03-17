Home Business Wire Lattice to Showcase Low Power FPGA-based AI/ML Solutions at tinyML Summit 2022
Lattice to Showcase Low Power FPGA-based AI/ML Solutions at tinyML Summit 2022

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AIMLLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will showcase the capabilities of its Lattice sensAI™ solution stack and low power FPGAs at the upcoming tinyML Summit 2022. Lattice booth demonstrations will include the recently announced human presence detection, attention tracking, and onlooker detection features for client devices.

  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What: tinyML Summit 2022
  • When:
    • tinyML Summit: March 28 – 30, 2022
    • Lattice demo showcase: March 29 – 30, 2022
  • Where:
    • Event venue: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport, 1333 Bayshore Highway, Burlingame, CA 94010
      • Lattice booth: Table #14

TinyML is a non-profit, global community of hardware, software, machine learning, data scientists, systems engineers, designers, product, and business application people developing leading edge energy efficient machine learning computing. Lattice is a silver sponsor of the show, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to growing the low power machine learning (ML) ecosystem.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

