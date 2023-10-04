Home Business Wire Lattice to Showcase Latest Security and Datacenter Solutions at OCP Global Summit
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #DCSCMLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2023 OCP Global Summit taking place at the San Jose Convention Center Oct. 17-19, 2023. Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations with a demo showcase and engineering workshop presentations.


  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When:
    • Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #A31): Oct. 17-19
      • LTPI (Low voltage differential signaling Tunneling Protocol and Interface) and PFR (Platform Firmware Resiliency) solution in a single chip
      • Soft BMC for server management
      • DC-MHS (Datacenter – Modular Hardware System) FPGA server fan control solution
      • Lattice MachXO5™-NX LTPI demo
    • Engineering Workshop Presentations: Oct. 18-19
      • Oct. 18, 12:50 p.m. PDT: Leveraging FPGA-based root of trust for efficient, dynamic, and remote platform attestation
      • Oct. 19, 12:15 p.m. PDT: DC-SCM (Datacenter Secure Control Module Specification) – 2.0 LTPI Interoperability
  • Where:
    • OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, California

The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the datacenter and beyond.

