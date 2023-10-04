Lattice to Showcase Latest Security and Datacenter Solutions at OCP Global Summit

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #DCSCM—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2023 OCP Global Summit taking place at the San Jose Convention Center Oct. 17-19, 2023. Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations with a demo showcase and engineering workshop presentations.
- Who: Lattice Semiconductor
What / When:
Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #A31): Oct. 17-19
- LTPI (Low voltage differential signaling Tunneling Protocol and Interface) and PFR (Platform Firmware Resiliency) solution in a single chip
- Soft BMC for server management
- DC-MHS (Datacenter – Modular Hardware System) FPGA server fan control solution
- Lattice MachXO5™-NX LTPI demo
Engineering Workshop Presentations: Oct. 18-19
- Oct. 18, 12:50 p.m. PDT: Leveraging FPGA-based root of trust for efficient, dynamic, and remote platform attestation
- Oct. 19, 12:15 p.m. PDT: DC-SCM (Datacenter Secure Control Module Specification) – 2.0 LTPI Interoperability
- Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #A31): Oct. 17-19
Where:
- OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, California
The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the datacenter and beyond.
Supporting Resources
- For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com.
- For more information about and to register for the conference, visit 2023 OCP Global Summit.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.
For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.
