Home Business Wire Lattice to Showcase Innovative AI Datacenter and Advanced Security Solutions at OCP...
Business Wire

Lattice to Showcase Innovative AI Datacenter and Advanced Security Solutions at OCP Global Summit

di Business Wire

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AIServerLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2024 OCP Global Summit taking place at the San Jose Convention Center Oct. 15-17, 2024. Lattice will showcase how its latest FPGA solutions help solve datacenter challenges in AI, security, control, and networking with a robust demo showcase and a variety of engineering workshop presentations.


  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When:
    • Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #A36): Oct. 15-17
      • AI-server: Signal aggregation, management, and security
      • Communication: Attestation over LTPI enhancing the reliability and security of server communications
      • PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) and Caliptra: PQC RoT (Root of Trust) solutions with Flex DC-SCM (Datacenter Secure Control Module Specification) 2.0 card featuring PQC-enabled PFR 4.0 and PRoT (Platform Root of Trust) security
      • Remote Management: Lattice Open BMC (Baseboard Management Controllers) and Open BIC (Bridge IC) solutions
      • Center-Secure ORAN: Lattice’s growing portfolio of secure and low power FPGA solutions for Open RAN (Radio Access Network) at the Innovation Village
    • Engineering Workshop Presentations: Oct. 16-17
      • Oct. 16, 10 a.m. PDT: Leveraging FPGAs for RoT Functions in Caliptra Enabled SoCs for Enhancing Server Security
      • Oct. 17, 8:50 a.m. PDT: Platform Root of Trust Module Interface Architecture and Design
      • Oct. 17, 1:45 p.m. PDT: Future Ready Green ORAN – Leveraging FPGAs for Enhanced Security, Performance, and Low Power
      • Oct. 17, 3:40 p.m. PDT: DC-SCM 2.1 LTPI Specification – Learnings, Challenges, and Future Direction
  • Where:
    • OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, California

The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the datacenter and beyond.

Supporting Resources

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Articoli correlati

Gabb’s Music Team Hits a High Note with New Nashville Office and Employee Additions

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KidSafeTechnology--In keeping with its current expansion, Gabb, the leading provider of safe technology for kids and teens,...
Continua a leggere

Quanterix Announces Commercialization of p-Tau 217 Test Kit

Business Wire Business Wire -
Quanterix expands access to p-Tau 217 blood test kit using antibody technology licensed from Lilly BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

Genius Sports Announces Appointment of Mark Kropf as Group Chief Technology Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology, and commercial partner that powers...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php