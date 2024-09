Lattice to Showcase Innovative AI Datacenter and Advanced Security Solutions at OCP Global Summit

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AIServer—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the 2024 OCP Global Summit taking place at the San Jose Convention Center Oct. 15-17, 2024. Lattice will showcase how its latest FPGA solutions help solve datacenter challenges in AI, security, control, and networking with a robust demo showcase and a variety of engineering workshop presentations.





Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What / When: Lattice Demo Showcase (Booth #A36): Oct. 15-17 AI-server: Signal aggregation, management, and security Communication : Attestation over LTPI enhancing the reliability and security of server communications PQC (Post-Quantum Cryptography) and Caliptra : PQC RoT (Root of Trust) solutions with Flex DC-SCM (Datacenter Secure Control Module Specification) 2.0 card featuring PQC-enabled PFR 4.0 and PRoT (Platform Root of Trust) security Remote Management : Lattice Open BMC (Baseboard Management Controllers) and Open BIC (Bridge IC) solutions Center-Secure ORAN : Lattice’s growing portfolio of secure and low power FPGA solutions for Open RAN (Radio Access Network) at the Innovation Village Engineering Workshop Presentations: Oct. 16-17 Oct. 16, 10 a.m. PDT: Leveraging FPGAs for RoT Functions in Caliptra Enabled SoCs for Enhancing Server Security Oct. 17, 8:50 a.m. PDT: Platform Root of Trust Module Interface Architecture and Design Oct. 17, 1:45 p.m. PDT: Future Ready Green ORAN – Leveraging FPGAs for Enhanced Security, Performance, and Low Power Oct. 17, 3:40 p.m. PDT: DC-SCM 2.1 LTPI Specification – Learnings, Challenges, and Future Direction

Where: OCP Global Summit, San Jose Convention Center, California



The Open Compute Project (OCP) Summit is the largest gathering of technologists looking to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and software, and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near, and around the datacenter and beyond.

Supporting Resources

For more information about Lattice, please visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit 2024 OCP Global Summit

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com