Lattice to Present at RSA Conference 2022

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #CyberResiliencyLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the upcoming RSA® Conference 2022 on Cyber Resiliency Through Firmware Protections and Supply Chain Security. In this session, Lattice Vice President of Security Eric Sivertson will cover the implications of the latest National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines on platform security and resiliency, as well as innovations in protecting platforms end-to-end in today’s challenging supply chain.

RSA Conference is a premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns. Participants gain access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

