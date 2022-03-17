Home Business Wire Lattice to Host LEC2 TechWebs Trainings on Low Power FPGA Design Technology...
Lattice to Host LEC2 TechWebs Trainings on Low Power FPGA Design Technology with Edge AI and Vision Implementations

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ArrowLattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the Lattice Education Competence Center (LEC2) will host a series of free online training courses from March 28 to March 31. These LEC2 TechWebs trainings will focus on Edge AI and vision application development using low power Lattice FPGAs, software tools, design techniques, and best practices. The series is sponsored by Arrow Electronics.

  • Who: LEC2 in partnership with Arrow Electronics
  • What: LEC2 TechWebs Training Sessions

    Separate session topics will include:

    • System Verilog for Synthesis and Simulation
    • Implementing PCI Express Designs with Lattice FPGAs
    • Device Architecture to Enable Vision Implementations
    • Plumerai’s Efficient Edge AI Solution for Lattice CrossLink™-NX
    • Lattice Propel™ Builder
    • TCL for Lattice Nexus™ Devices, and More
  • When: March 28 to March 31, 2022
  • Where: LEC2 TechWebs (Advance registration is required)

For more information, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

