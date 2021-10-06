Lattice to Highlight Low Power Optimized ML Solutions at Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the company will deliver a presentation describing how to develop popular machine learning (ML) applications optimized for low power consumption using Lattice FPGAs and the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack during the Linley Fall Processor Conference 2021. The Linley Fall Processor Conference is a live two-day event featuring technical presentations on processors and IP cores for AI, embedded, datacenter, automotive, IoT, hardware security, and communications applications.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

What: Optimized ML Solution with Lattice FPGA

When: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:10 a.m. Pacific time

Where: https://www.linleygroup.com/events/event.php?num=52 (advance registration required)

As applications for always-on, smart Edge devices grow increasingly complex, designers need tools capable of supporting higher levels of ML performance at low power. The Lattice sensAI solution stack, coupled with Lattice’s low power FPGAs, offers designers the IP, software tools, reference designs, hardware platforms, and design services they need to rapidly develop ML applications such as object and human presence detection and counting, object identification, and key phrase or gesture detection.

For more information about Lattice sensAI, please visit www.latticesemi.com/sensAI.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

