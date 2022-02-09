Lattice Semiconductor Wins 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards winner for its excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security for the second year in a row. The Lattice Sentry™ solution stack and Lattice SupplyGuard™ service were recognized in the Embedded Security and Endpoint Security product categories for North America, respectively.

“Our Sentry solution stack and SupplyGuard security service help developers achieve their design goals by making it easy to integrate strong firmware security and cyber resiliency into their applications and systems. Developers can easily detect, protect, and recover from unauthorized attempts to access firmware throughout the system’s lifecycle with our solutions and services,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for acknowledging the compelling security, ease-of-use, and fast time-to-market benefits Lattice’s security offerings provide.”

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards finalists and winners are selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

