Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at The Palace Hotel, San Francisco.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

