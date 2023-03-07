Lattice Semiconductor to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it is scheduled to meet with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at The Palace Hotel, San Francisco.

Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Esam Elashmawi, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and Rick Muscha, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s strategy and recent financial results.

A fireside chat with institutional investors will be webcast at 11:35 a.m. Pacific Time on the investor relations section of Lattice Semiconductor’s website at www.latticesemi.com.

