Lattice Semiconductor Reports Record Communications & Computing Revenue For Full Year 2025

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced financial results today for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended January 3, 2026.

Revenue for the full year 2025 was $523.3 million, with GAAP gross margin of 68.2% and GAAP net income of $0.02 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 69.3%, with net income per diluted share of $1.05. GAAP net income and GAAP net income margin for the full year 2025 were $3.1 million and 0.6%, respectively, with adjusted EBITDA of $183.0 million and a 35.0% adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2025.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $145.8 million, with GAAP gross margin of 68.5%, and GAAP net loss of $(0.06) per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 69.4%, with net income per diluted share of $0.32. GAAP net loss and GAAP net income margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $(7.6) million and (5.2)%, respectively, with adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million, which is a 36.5% adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2025. GAAP net cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $57.6 million, which is a GAAP operating cash flow margin of 39.5%, and free cash flow and free cash flow margin of $44.0 million and 30.2%, respectively.

Ford Tamer, Chief Executive Officer, said, "2025 was a pivotal year where we delivered on what we said we would do: stabilized revenue, normalized channel inventories, and drove exceptional data center growth, with server revenues up approximately 85% year over year. We advanced our leadership product roadmap, strengthened our software and solutions, and secured design wins across all our segments to fuel production ramps. We finished the year with strong momentum led by accelerating growth in AI and datacenters, higher Lattice FPGA attach rates per system and increasing ASPs as diversified customers move to our newer product platforms and solutions. When taken together, we believe we are positioned for higher growth in 2026 and beyond."

Lorenzo Flores, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We delivered solid operating results, supported by disciplined execution, durable gross margin and improving free cash flow margins. We also delivered on our commitment to grow earnings faster than revenue. Given our normalized Industrial and Automotive channel inventory, we expect revenue to better track consumption in 2026. In Communications and Computing, demand remains strong, supported by sustained datacenter momentum. We remain focused on executing our strategy, including investing to strengthen our market leadership in Small and Mid-range FPGAs and drive our highly successful Companion Chip expansion."

Selected Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Comparisons (in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2025 FY 2024 FY/FY Revenue $145,792 $133,349 $117,419 9.3% 24.2% $523,262 $509,401 2.7% Gross Margin % 68.5% 67.9% 61.1% 60 bps 740 bps 68.2% 66.8% 140 bps R&D Expense % 36.7% 37.2% 32.9% (50) bps 380 bps 35.9% 31.3% 460 bps SG&A Expense % 30.4% 31.0% 25.1% (60) bps 530 bps 29.4% 23.0% 640 bps Operating Expenses $98,851 $92,061 $83,962 7.4% 17.7% $345,711 $305,943 13.0% Income (loss) from Operations $1,086 $(1,534) $(12,209) (170.8)% (108.9)% $11,232 $34,457 (67.4)% Net Income (loss) $(7,645) $2,794 $16,514 (373.6)% (146.3)% $3,084 $61,131 (95.0)% Net Income (loss) per Share - Basic $(0.06) $0.02 $0.12 $(0.08) $(0.18) $0.02 $0.44 $(0.42) Net Income (loss) per Share - Diluted $(0.06) $0.02 $0.12 $(0.08) $(0.18) $0.02 $0.44 $(0.42) Net Income (loss) Margin (5.2)% 2.1% 14.1% (730) bps (1930) bps 0.6% 12.0% (1140) bps Operating Cash Flow Margin 39.5% 35.3% 38.7% 420 bps 80 bps 33.5% 27.7% 580 bps Non-GAAP* Financial Results (unaudited) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 Q/Q Y/Y FY 2025 FY 2024 FY/FY Revenue (GAAP) $145,792 $133,349 $117,419 9.3% 24.2% $523,262 $509,401 2.7% Gross Margin % 69.4% 69.5% 62.1% (10) bps 730 bps 69.3% 67.4% 190 bps R&D Expense % 24.8% 24.2% 25.9% 60 bps (110) bps 24.8% 25.1% (30) bps SG&A Expense % 16.4% 16.2% 19.3% 20 bps (290) bps 16.9% 17.6% (70) bps Operating Expenses $56,394 $53,900 $52,799 4.6% 6.8% $213,536 $215,562 (0.9)% Income from Operations $44,819 $38,733 $20,097 15.7% 123.0% $149,175 $127,617 16.9% Net Income $43,725 $38,157 $20,181 14.6% 116.7% $145,225 $124,415 16.7% Net Income per Share - Basic $0.32 $0.28 $0.15 $0.04 $0.17 $1.06 $0.90 $0.16 Net Income per Share - Diluted $0.32 $0.28 $0.15 $0.04 $0.17 $1.05 $0.90 $0.15 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.5% 35.6% 24.8% 90 bps 1170 bps 35.0% 31.8% 320 bps Free Cash Flow Margin 30.2% 25.5% 33.8% 470 bps (360) bps 25.3% 23.5% 180 bps

GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities which the Company's management excludes in analyzing the Company's operating results and in understanding trends in the Company's earnings. Additional information relating to these measures is included below in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see accompanying tables "Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Accelerated New Product Revenue Growth: Revenue of our new products grew approximately 70% compared to 2024, with a record total number of design wins.

Revenue of our new products grew approximately 70% compared to 2024, with a record total number of design wins. Expanded Product Portfolio by 60% in 2025: Launched a steady cadence of new vision, motion control, security and general purpose devices in 2025. Many additional devices are planned for 2026, including improved Radiant tool support, IP, solutions, and enablement to build upon Lattice's Small FPGA leadership and growing share of the Mid-range FPGA market.

Launched a steady cadence of new vision, motion control, security and general purpose devices in 2025. Many additional devices are planned for 2026, including improved Radiant support, IP, solutions, and enablement to build upon Lattice's Small FPGA leadership and growing share of the Mid-range FPGA market. Normalized Channel Inventory: Achieved overall target level of channel inventory.

Achieved overall target level of channel inventory. Extended Repurchase Program: Lattice repurchased $100 million of its common stock in 2025. Lattice's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock reflecting the Company's strong financial position and capital allocation strategy.

Lattice repurchased $100 million of its common stock in 2025. Lattice's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock reflecting the Company's strong financial position and capital allocation strategy. Over 20 Industry Honors: Lattice was selected as ‘Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company’ at the 2025 Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards; was awarded multiple times in 2025 as a Top Workplace in the Technology Industry; received Frost & Sullivan Institute 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition; received multiple awards for innovation including, ‘Most Innovative Company of the Year’ in the Hardware category at the 20th Annual 2025 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for Technology; and received SEAL and Environment + Energy Leader sustainability awards.

Business Outlook - First Quarter of 2026:

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be between $158 million and $172 million.

Gross margin percentage for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be 69.5% plus or minus 1% on a non-GAAP basis.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to be between $59 million and $61 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Income tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be between 4% and 6% on a non-GAAP basis.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.38 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to the outlook for the first quarter of 2026, certain items that affect reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP income tax rate, and non-GAAP net income are not available on a forward-looking basis because such items cannot be reasonably calculated without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP financial measures, including certain large and/or unpredictable charges such as stock-based compensation expense; performance-based equity expense; legal expense outside the ordinary course of business; restructuring; and impairment charges. Consequently, the Company is unable to calculate the most directly comparable GAAP measure to non-GAAP gross margin percentage, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP income tax rate, and non-GAAP net income for the Company’s first quarter 2026 quarterly guidance.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details:

Lattice Semiconductor will review the Company's financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025, and business outlook on Tuesday, February 10 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the live audio call is 1-877-407-3982 or 1-201-493-6780 with conference identification number 13757937. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com. The Company's financial guidance will be limited to the comments on its public quarterly earnings call and the public business outlook statements contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and may be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our revenue and EPS growth, future financial performance and related drivers; our expectations related to market recovery and growth including AI and datacenter-related growth; statements about attach rates and ASP growth; our expectations regarding our share repurchase program; the statements under the heading “Business Outlook - First Quarter of 2026.” Other forward-looking statements may be indicated by words such as “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “forecast,” “future,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Estimates of future revenue and other financial and operational outcomes are inherently uncertain due to factors such as: global economic conditions which may affect customer demand; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry including fluctuating customer and distributor purchasing patterns, inventory levels, and order timing; pricing and inflationary pressures; competitive actions; international trade disputes and sanctions; the impact of tariffs, trade restrictions, export controls, license requirements or similar actions on us or our suppliers and customers, including the impact on the costs of our products, the products into which they are integrated, and the impact on demand due to costs and uncertainty; the potential impact of global pandemics; and other significant risks and uncertainties that are beyond our ability to predict or control. Actual gross margin percentage, operating expenses, tax rate, and net income could vary from the estimates on the basis of, among other things, changes in revenue levels, changes in product pricing and mix, changes in wafer, assembly, test and other costs, variations in manufacturing yields, the failure to sustain operational improvements, and the actual amount of compensation charges due to stock price changes.

Lattice believes these and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risk factors. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not intend to and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Included within this press release and the accompanying tables and notes are certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including non-GAAP gross margin, gross margin percentage, R&D expense, SG&A expense, operating expenses, income from operations, income tax expense, net income, net income per share – basic, and net income per share – diluted, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. The non-GAAP measures presented exclude charges and adjustments primarily related to stock-based compensation and related payroll tax effects; accruals related to the portion of our annual incentive plan that we intend to settle in shares of our common stock; transformation activities; legal expense outside the ordinary course of business; amortization of acquired intangible assets; restructuring plans and other charges; impairment charges; and the estimated tax effect of these items, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, change in tax law and other tax adjustments; and depreciation and other amortization. These charges and adjustments are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities of the Company. The Company describes these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles them to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and notes attached to this press release.

The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional and useful way of viewing aspects of our performance that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provide a more comprehensive understanding of the various factors and trends affecting our ongoing financial performance and operating results than GAAP measures alone. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures for strategic and business decision-making, internal budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation processes and believes that investors should have access to similar data. The non-GAAP financial information used by the Company may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are included solely for informational and comparative purposes and are not meant as a substitute for GAAP and should be considered together with the consolidated financial information located in the tables attached to this press release.

About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation:

Lattice Semiconductor (Nasdaq: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, September 27, December 28, January 3, December 28, 2026 2025 2024 2026 2024 Revenue $ 145,792 $ 133,349 $ 117,419 $ 523,262 $ 509,401 Cost of sales 45,855 42,822 45,666 166,319 169,001 Gross margin 99,937 90,527 71,753 356,943 340,400 Operating expenses: Research and development 53,433 49,633 38,580 187,983 159,302 Selling, general, and administrative 44,293 41,402 29,474 153,632 116,942 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19 20 870 52 3,479 Restructuring and other 1,106 1,006 1,109 4,044 12,291 Impairment of acquired intangible assets — — 13,929 — 13,929 Total operating expenses 98,851 92,061 83,962 345,711 305,943 Income (loss) from operations 1,086 (1,534 ) (12,209 ) 11,232 34,457 Interest income (expense), net 628 602 772 2,896 3,948 Other income (expense), net (446 ) (22 ) (2,135 ) (751 ) (2,176 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,268 (954 ) (13,572 ) 13,377 36,229 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,913 (3,748 ) (30,086 ) 10,293 (24,902 ) Net income (loss) $ (7,645 ) $ 2,794 $ 16,514 $ 3,084 $ 61,131 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.44 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 0.02 $ 0.44 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 136,718 136,877 137,861 137,091 137,623 Diluted 136,718 138,103 138,322 138,238 138,322

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,886 $ 136,291 Accounts receivable, net 102,277 81,060 Inventories, net 89,202 103,410 Other current assets 38,509 44,073 Total current assets 363,874 364,834 Property and equipment, net 77,032 52,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,459 13,870 Intangible assets, net 4,143 4,587 Goodwill 315,358 315,358 Deferred income taxes 62,675 66,980 Other long-term assets 20,579 25,286 $ 883,120 $ 843,903 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,518 $ 36,828 Accrued liabilities 30,594 45,638 Accrued payroll obligations 30,561 17,156 Total current liabilities 117,673 99,622 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,127 9,433 Other long-term liabilities 15,266 23,916 Total liabilities 169,066 132,971 Stockholders' equity 714,054 710,932 $ 883,120 $ 843,903

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended January 3, December 28, 2026 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,084 $ 61,131 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 115,613 52,985 Depreciation and amortization 35,481 38,737 Change in deferred income tax provision 5,183 (12,069 ) Change in noncurrent taxes payable (384 ) (19,370 ) Impairment charges 3,497 13,929 Charge for expiring production materials — 7,019 Other non-cash adjustments 7,962 10,220 Net changes in assets and liabilities 4,671 (11,706 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 175,107 140,876 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (42,527 ) (20,985 ) Other investing activities (19,781 ) (16,708 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (62,308 ) (37,693 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (100,000 ) (66,998 ) Net cash flows related to stock compensation exercises (15,697 ) (27,462 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (115,697 ) (94,460 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 493 (749 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,405 ) 7,974 Beginning cash and cash equivalents 136,291 128,317 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 133,886 $ 136,291 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities: Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 7,768 $ 8,587 Operating lease payments $ 8,330 $ 9,567

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Supplemental Historical Financial Information (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, September 27, December 28, January 3, December 28, 2026 2025 2024 2026 2024 Balance Sheet Information A/R Days Revenue Outstanding (DSO) 64 65 63 Inventory Days (DIO) 178 193 207 Revenue % (by Geography) Asia 73 % 65 % 66 % 68 % 65 % Americas 14 % 19 % 23 % 19 % 20 % Europe (incl. Africa) 13 % 16 % 11 % 13 % 15 % Revenue % (by End Market) Communications and Computing 64 % 55 % 49 % 56 % 45 % Industrial and Automotive 30 % 38 % 42 % 37 % 46 % Consumer 6 % 7 % 9 % 7 % 9 % Revenue $M (by End Market) Communications and Computing $ 92.6 $ 74.0 $ 58.0 $ 292.7 $ 228.1 Industrial and Automotive $ 44.1 $ 50.3 $ 49.2 $ 194.0 $ 237.0 Consumer $ 9.1 $ 9.0 $ 10.2 $ 36.6 $ 44.3 Revenue % (by Channel) Distribution 89 % 83 % 84 % 84 % 89 % Direct 11 % 17 % 16 % 16 % 11 %

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3, September 27, December 28, January 3, December 28, 2026 2025 2024 2026 2024 Gross Margin Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin $ 99,937 $ 90,527 $ 71,753 $ 356,943 $ 340,400 Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 1,169 1,980 1,143 5,397 2,779 Incentive compensation to be settled in equity - gross margin (2) 107 126 — 371 — Non-GAAP Gross margin $ 101,213 $ 92,633 $ 72,896 $ 362,711 $ 343,179 Gross Margin % Reconciliation GAAP Gross margin % 68.5 % 67.9 % 61.1 % 68.2 % 66.8 % Stock-based compensation - gross margin (1) 0.8 % 1.5 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 0.6 % Incentive compensation to be settled in equity - gross margin (2) 0.1 % 0.1 % — 0.1 % — Non-GAAP Gross margin % 69.4 % 69.5 % 62.1 % 69.3 % 67.4 % Research and Development Expense % (R&D Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP R&D Expense % 36.7 % 37.2 % 32.9 % 35.9 % 31.3 % Stock-based compensation - R&D (1) (10.3 )% (11.4 )% (6.1 )% (9.6 )% (5.7 )% Incentive compensation to be settled in equity - R&D (2) (0.6 )% (0.6 )% — (0.5 )% — Transformation charges (1.0 )% (1.0 )% (0.9 )% (1.0 )% (0.5 )% Non-GAAP R&D Expense % 24.8 % 24.2 % 25.9 % 24.8 % 25.1 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expense % (SG&A Expense %) Reconciliation GAAP SG&A Expense % 30.4 % 31.0 % 25.1 % 29.4 % 23.0 % Stock-based compensation - SG&A (1) (13.3 )% (14.1 )% (5.6 )% (11.6 )% (4.4 )% Incentive compensation to be settled in equity - SG&A (2) (0.7 )% (0.7 )% — (0.7 )% — Legal expenses (3) 0.0 % 0.0 % (0.2 )% (0.2 )% (1.0 )% Non-GAAP SG&A Expense % 16.4 % 16.2 % 19.3 % 16.9 % 17.6 %

