Lattice Recognized as “Top FPGA Company” by Semiconductor Review Magazine

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Edge—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it was named “Top FPGA Company 2023” by Semiconductor Review magazine. Lattice was recognized for its commitment to delivering customer-centric innovation that redefines the FPGA industry, as recently demonstrated with the launch of the Lattice Avant™ FPGA platform that brings the company’s power efficient architecture, small size, and performance leadership to mid-range FPGA customer applications across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, and Automotive markets.

“It’s an honor to be named Top FPGA company. This award is a testament to the entire Lattice team’s hard work and dedication to making Lattice the innovator it is today and to solving our customers’ needs for power efficient, programmable logic solutions,” said Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lattice Semiconductor. “We have our strongest product portfolio ever, with hardware and software solutions that address more customer applications than ever before, and we believe we’ve only just begun to unlock the company’s full potential.”

To learn more about the Lattice Avant FPGA platform, please visit www.latticesemi.com/Avant.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com