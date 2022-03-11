Lattice Joins the OPC Foundation

Expands collaboration with industry-leading industrial automation standards consortium

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #Automate—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has joined the OPC® Foundation, an industry consortium that creates and maintains interoperability standards for industrial automation applications. As a member of the foundation, Lattice will collaborate with other industry leaders to accelerate industrial automation applications and reinforce its support of the OPC Unified Architecture (UA) standard.

“As the digital transformation of the factory floor continues, the adoption of a common set of standards is essential to delivering enhanced feature sets, safety & security measures, and system reliability,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. “We’re excited to work alongside the OPC Foundation and other industrial automation leaders to help shape future factories with new and expanded versions of our industrial solutions, including the Lattice Automate™ solution stack.”

“We are thrilled to have Lattice as our latest member of the OPC Foundation,” said Stefan Hoppe, President and Executive Director of the OPC Foundation. “Our goal is to transform how the industry uses control automation with an open platform architecture working with various industry leaders. Lattice’s industry-leading hardware and software tools can be found in a variety of Industrial applications today and their growing support of our interoperability standard furthers our mission.”

About the OPC Foundation

Since 1996, the OPC Foundation has facilitated the development and adoption of the OPC information exchange standards. As both advocate and custodian of these specifications, the Foundation’s mission is to help industry vendors, end-users, and software developers maintain interoperability in their manufacturing and automation assets. The OPC Foundation provides the best specifications, technology, process, and certification to achieve multivendor, multiplatform, secure, reliable, interoperability for moving data and information from the embedded world to the enterprise cloud. The Foundation serves over 800 members worldwide in the Industrial Automation, IT, IoT, IIoT, M2M, Industrie 4.0, Building Automation, machine tools, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and Smart Energy sectors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

