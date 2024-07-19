Lattice Extends Small FPGA Portfolio with New Logic-Optimized General Purpose FPGAs

— Expands low power, small FPGA leadership with new Certus-NX FPGA devices —

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AI—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the addition of new, logic-optimized Lattice Certus™-NX FPGA devices to its leadership small FPGA portfolio. The new offering includes two new capacity points, the Certus™-NX-28 and Certus™-NX-09, and multiple package options that offer class-leading power efficiency, small size, and reliability with flexible migration options. These devices are designed to accelerate a broad range of Communications, Computing, Industrial, and Automotive applications.





“Lattice is committed to delivering continued innovation in small, low power FPGAs to empower our customers with optimized solutions for space-constrained applications ranging from sensor interfacing to co-processing to low power AI,” said Dan Mansur, Corporate Vice President, Product Marketing, Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re excited to expand our Nexus-based small FPGA offerings by adding more migratable logic and package options including 0.8 mm pitch, ideal for Industrial applications.”

“We are happy to see Lattice introduce new Certus-NX devices offering more low power, small footprint and migration options to the Industrial applications requiring high reliability,” said Alberto Martin-Consuegra, VP Operations & Quality, ABB Process Automation.

Built on the award-winning Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platform, the new Lattice Certus-NX FPGAs offer the following features in comparison to competing FPGAs of a similar class in market :

Leadership Power Efficiency with PCIe® Gen 2 Up to 4X lower power enabling longer operating life for battery powered applications and simplified thermal management Power/performance leadership enabled by FD-SOI process technology

Industry-leading I/O Optimization in Smallest Form Factor Up to 3X small form factor Highest I/O count per package with up to 2X more I/O per mm 2 Total cost ownership advantage through low power and no power sequencing requirements Smallest PCIe® and Gigabit Ethernet implementation in packages as small as 36 mm 2

Highest Reliability and Device Security Up to 100X lower soft error rate, improving system reliability for safety-critical applications Built-in SEC and memory block ECC for SEU protection Up to 12X faster instant-on configuration performance



Reinhard Heizmann, Head of Distance Sensors R&D, Sensing Efficiency at SICK AG, said “With the new Lattice Certus-NX devices, we are able to optimize the right memory / LUT footprint, low power density, small packages, and migration options required for our sensors.”

The new Certus-NX FPGA devices are shipping today and are supported by the latest release of Lattice Radiant® design software.

For more information about the technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong



Lattice Semiconductor



503-268-8786



Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha



Lattice Semiconductor



408-826-6000



Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com