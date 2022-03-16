Home Business Wire Lattice Expands mVision Solution Stack with New Image Processing and Bridging Capabilities
HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced updates to the Lattice mVision™ Solution Stack with expanded capabilities that deliver flexible interface bridging and higher quality image signal processing (ISP) performance. Lattice also introduced new hardware boards based on the latest Lattice Nexus™ platform that help accelerate the development of low power embedded vision applications including Machine Vision, Robotics, ADAS, Video Surveillance, and Drones.

The latest release of the Lattice mVision Solution Stack (v 3.0) provides increased interface bridging support for higher precision, better accuracy, and improved flexibility across a broader range of Embedded Vision applications. Highlights of the latest release include:

  • SLVS-EC to MIPI bridging
  • MIPI CSI-2 to LVDS bridging with expanded support for RAW14
  • SubLVDS to MIPI CSI-2 bridging with expanded support for RAW14
  • MIPI to PCIe Bridging

The new development platforms supporting Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGAs for the latest Embedded Vision applications include the CertusPro-NX Versa Board and Trenz TEL003 PCIe board. They are expected to be available in 1H 2022.

For more information about the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

