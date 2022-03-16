Lattice Expands mVision Solution Stack with New Image Processing and Bridging Capabilities

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced updates to the Lattice mVision™ Solution Stack with expanded capabilities that deliver flexible interface bridging and higher quality image signal processing (ISP) performance. Lattice also introduced new hardware boards based on the latest Lattice Nexus™ platform that help accelerate the development of low power embedded vision applications including Machine Vision, Robotics, ADAS, Video Surveillance, and Drones.

The latest release of the Lattice mVision Solution Stack (v 3.0) provides increased interface bridging support for higher precision, better accuracy, and improved flexibility across a broader range of Embedded Vision applications. Highlights of the latest release include:

SLVS-EC to MIPI bridging

MIPI CSI-2 to LVDS bridging with expanded support for RAW14

SubLVDS to MIPI CSI-2 bridging with expanded support for RAW14

MIPI to PCIe Bridging

The new development platforms supporting Lattice CertusPro™-NX FPGAs for the latest Embedded Vision applications include the CertusPro-NX Versa Board and Trenz TEL003 PCIe board. They are expected to be available in 1H 2022.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

