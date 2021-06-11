Lattice and Infineon Technologies Collaborate to Deliver New Pictor Reference Design Kit

Lattice FPGA Provides Signal Bridging and Data Conversion for HDMI-to-USB Video Capture Reference Design

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that Infineon Technologies is using a low-power Lattice FPGA as part of its Pictor USB 3-based HDMI video and audio capture card reference design.

Ideal for a wide range of prosumer video applications, the Pictor can be used to transfer streaming data from an HDMI source to a USB host without any data loss. The Pictor uses a Lattice FPGA for signal bridging and data conversion.

The Pictor USB 3-based HDMI video and audio capture card reference design kit was designed in collaboration between Infineon, Lattice, and e-con Systems. Infineon is one of the ten largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world; Lattice is the market-leader in low-power FPGAs; and e-con Systems specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of embedded OEM CMOS USB 3.0/USB 2.0 cameras, modules, and subsystems.

“The parallel processing capabilities of the Lattice FPGA provide the right blend of performance and low power consumption that our Pictor reference design kit requires,” said Mark Fu, Senior Director Marketing, Infineon Technologies.

“Infineon is a leading innovator in configurable SuperSpeed USB solutions that address the needs of the prosumer market,” said Kambiz Khalilian, Director, Strategic Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “Lattice FPGAs enable the high-performance signal bridging and data conversion capabilities required by the Pictor kit, and do so at very low power and in a small form factor.”

With quad-channel SERDES support, Lattice FPGAs are a compelling solution for converting data and bridging connections between ICs in a system. They provide up to twice the functional density and lower power consumption in comparison to similar competing devices.

For more information about the Pictor design kit, please visit:

https://www.e-consystems.com/cypress-sx3/hdmi-4k-to-usb3-capture-card-rdk.asp.

For more information about Infineon’s USB solutions, please visit https://www.infineon.com/product.

