Last Mile Delivery Fulfillment Solution from OneRail Company Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Commerce Cloud, the Last Mile Delivery Fulfillment solution from OneRail delivers a scalable way for customers to meet omnichannel demand

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SAPStore–OneRail, today announced that its Last Mile Delivery Fulfillment solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The Last Mile Delivery Fulfillment solution integrates with the SAP Commerce Cloud solution to process order requests for delivery execution via its syndicated network of 7.5 million trusted couriers.





“We’re thrilled to offer our Last Mile Delivery Fulfillment solution on SAP Store, which can help large companies streamline their final mile logistics workflow from within the SAP solutions they already use,” said OneRail CEO and Founder Bill Catania. “This will help accelerate OneRail’s growth as a best-in-class final mile solution for achieving operational excellence amid today’s global supply chain challenges.”

By optimizing delivery rates among final mile shipping modes — parcel, LTL, courier, etc. — OneRail automates dispatch to over 220 delivery networks, reaching a footprint of 7.5 million drivers. Each delivery network is fully integrated with the OneRail platform, providing real-time tracking for all deliveries, with predictive modeling for exceptions, such as late deliveries.

OneRail’s platform will integrate with SAP Commerce Cloud as well as POS and ERP systems. From dispatch to doorstep, OneRail enables 100 percent visibility, optimizing every aspect of the last mile to save time, reduce OPEX costs from 40 to 70 percent, and increase delivery speed by 35 percent.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

OneRail is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About OneRail

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail is a leading enterprise-level delivery fulfillment company that streamlines final mile workflow to improve dependability, speed, and cost. Global brands from retail to healthcare to logistics optimize their supply chain with the SaaS platform’s fast, intuitive features: automated order creation, delivery route optimization, smart courier matching, and more. With 100% visibility, real-time connection to a network of 7.5 million drivers, and 24/7 USA-based logistics management, the 3-in-1 solution is available as a standalone platform or easily integrated with an existing TMS. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.io.

