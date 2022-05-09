Home Business Wire Last Few Days to Submit Applications for OAS 50% Scholarships for Engineering...
Last Few Days to Submit Applications for OAS 50% Scholarships for Engineering Professionals in the Caribbean Region

di Business Wire
  • 50% scholarships for specialized master’s degrees
  • The deadline for submitting applications is on May 13th
  • Special conditions for female, and young students between 20 and 30 years old.

MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The OAS General Secretariat and Structuralia have launched the 12th consecutive edition of their scholarship program in 2022. Students and professionals in the Caribbean region will now have the opportunity to access these 50% scholarships to pursue their master’s degrees.

Both the OAS and Structuralia seek to facilitate the access to a higher education that enables students, such as engineers, to increase their knowledge of different subjects, improve their employability, and enhance their skills for their current positions.

All master’s degrees are presented in a virtual format with online methodologies. The main fields covered by these academic programs include engineering, railway infrastructure, structural analysis and calculation, disaster risk management, sustainable development, energy efficiency, renewable energies, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

How to apply

All those interested in applying for one of our scholarships may obtain the necessary information from this webpage https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com/, and send their application before May 13th, 2022.

All applicants must meet the following simple requirements: Permanent residence in one of OAS member countries, a fully filled out application form along with the requested documentation. Once the application has been submitted, the candidates will be appraised and all those who meet the profile requirements will be admitted into the program and granted one of the scholarships.

In addition, the scholarship program has included a 5% tuition aid for female students in order to foster and support their education in any of the STEM fields.

Furthermore, young students between 20 and 30 years old will obtain the Hague Apostille certificate for their diplomas free of charge so they may develop their professional careers further in the international labor market.

Contacts

Jose Zueco -Structuralia-

academy@structuralia.com
+34 698 90 33 99

