Laserfiche’s Taylor Grosso Honored as 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Laserfiche--Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management — announced today that CRN® — a brand of The Channel Company — has selected Taylor Grosso, senior director, channel, Americas, as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

Grosso oversees Laserfiche’s Americas channel sales team, including the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, focusing on empowering Laserfiche Solution Providers to stay competitive as the market evolves. As more organizations seek out AI-powered tools to enhance productivity, Grosso prepares partners with the resources they need to quickly learn and sell Laserfiche’s industry-leading AI-powered document management solutions. By working closely with partners on building targeted business plans, Grosso and his team enable faster customer adoption of AI while driving revenue growth.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen the transformative potential of AI in solving organizations’ information management challenges,” said Grosso. “My goal — and the goal of the entire Laserfiche channel team — is to enable partners to succeed in this moment with the latest Laserfiche tools that deliver on the promise of AI through tangible and profitable solutions.”

“Taylor is an exceptional channel leader who prioritizes trust, relationship-building and mutual success with the channel,” said Josep Domingot, vice president of sales at Laserfiche. “This recognition by CRN is a testament to the strength of the Laserfiche Solution Provider Program and continuous innovation of the Laserfiche product.”

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, executive editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations digitally transform operations and manage their content with AI-powered solutions. Through scalable workflows, customizable forms, no-code templates and AI-enabled capabilities, the Laserfiche® document management platform accelerates how business gets done. Trusted by organizations of all sizes—from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises—Laserfiche empowers teams to boost productivity, foster collaboration, and deliver a superior customer experience at scale. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Laserfiche operates globally, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Connect with Laserfiche: Laserfiche Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook

Laserfiche Contact:

Linda Domingo

Communications Director, Laserfiche

Linda.domingo@laserfiche.com

562-988-1688 ext. 234