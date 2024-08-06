Laser Photonics Welcomes New Sales Director To Propel Semiconductor and Display Panel Market Penetration

LPC brings in significant industry sales experience to drive laser cutting technology sales in these new markets

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) (LPC), a leading global developer of laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it has appointed Brady A. Hart as its new Semiconductor and Display Sales Director as part of its long-term growth and diversification strategy.





Prior to joining Laser Photonics, Hart served as the Regional Sales Manager for the West Coast at Microtips Technology, a custom LCD display manufacturer, and as Strategic Account Manager for Precision Electronic Glass, a provider of custom glass and quartz products around the world. He also held top management roles at Scientific Glass International, a custom manufacturer of scientific glass for technology industries and laboratory applications.

This strategic appointment aligns with LPC’s expansion into the fast-growing semiconductor and flat panel display markets. LPC plans to leverage its Zero Width Laser Cutting technology and other innovations in laser cutting alongside the opportunities provided by the U.S. Government’s CHIPS and Science Act aimed at boosting domestic investment in semiconductor research and development in the U.S. Since its enactment in 2022, more than 65 new or expanded projects have been announced, representing more than $250 billion in new investments over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the worldwide wafer dicing equipment market was valued at nearly $900 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2030. Hart’s sales expertise at glass and quartz product manufacturing companies will be instrumental in helping LPC expand its footprint in this rapidly growing industry.

“We are excited about Brady joining our team to lead sales for our Semiconductor and Display group,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “Brady brings a wealth of expertise and achievement in business-to-business sales and operations management, honed through his impressive tenure at growth-focused companies. As we continue to invest in our sales organization over the next year, Brady’s leadership will be instrumental in implementing the innovative technical and capital sales processes necessary for our growth.”

Hart added, “I am thrilled to join Laser Photonics on its journey to bringing its advanced laser technologies to the semiconductor industry.”

Hart received his B.S. in Accounting and Management from the University of Florida. He brings over 23 years of strategic management and sales leadership experience in business-to-business (B2B) sales, strategic planning, technical sales and operations, account management, product development and launch, financial analysis and forecasting, training and development, and inventory planning.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



laser@haydenir.com

Media Contact:



Karla Kizzort



KKizzort@laserphotonics.com