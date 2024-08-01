Laser Photonics Highlights Expanded Product Line and Sales Team Expansion to Support Long-Term Growth

Laser Photonics updates stakeholders on the addition of new sales leadership and the current status of its product pipeline

Laser Photonics remains at the forefront of laser technology development, amassing significant intellectual property (IP) that underpins its diverse range of industrial equipment and solutions. The company has strategically expanded its product solutions, both organically and through licensing, bringing innovative laser-based solutions to markets worldwide.

Product Offering Expansion

Leveraging its recently acquired IP, Laser Photonics enhanced its product portfolio with market-ready laser cutting, laser cleaning and laser marking solutions. By integrating its revenue generating product lines with LPC’s expertise in state-of-the-art automation, AI robotics, and Class I laser systems, the Company is paving the way for the next generation of laser equipment and positioning itself as a leading provider of a wide and growing range of industrial laser solutions.

Current LPC customers are present in a wide range of industries, and nearly all of its existing clientele is positioned to benefit from new products being developed by the company for commercialization. Laser Photonics’ clients include Fortune 500 Companies like GE, L3Harris Technologies, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, and more, which can greatly benefit from adopting technology like the AI-Driven Laser Robotic Systems that are currently being developed by LPC. These systems will enable existing and future LPC customers to save money and time with a regulation-friendly, operator-safe, healthy, and dependable laser solution, leading to increased ROI and streamlined operations. The AI-driven system will be capable of being paired alongside laser welding, laser cleaning, laser marking, and laser cutting technology, making it a great fit for a multitude of applications.

Innovation for Market Leadership

LPC has established itself as a trusted provider of industrial laser solutions to a wide and growing array of industries. Currently, multiple new product families are progressing through various stages of commercialization. Several of these new product lines have been targeting rapidly expanding markets and are in the LPC pipeline, moving towards full commercialization and poised to create new revenue streams upon realization.

Key upcoming products include:

Laser Anti- Drone Systems

Systems AI-Driven Laser Robotic Systems

Additive Manufacturing Equipment Based on Next Generation IP

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Dicing Equipment

Flat Panel Display Laser Glass Cutting Systems With Zero Curve Loss

Sales Team Enhancements

As part of its growth strategy, Laser Photonics recently added the following new sales leadership roles to its team:

Vice President of Sales

Director of Semiconductor Sales Division

Director of Additive Manufacturing Sales Division

Director of Sales Training

These new roles were created to drive sales growth and revenue generation as LPC continues to expand into new markets. Additionally, the Company is implementing a fast-tracked training program, ensuring both current and new team members are well-versed in LPC’s expanding line of laser solutions.

This infusion of experienced sales leadership will help implement strong processes and mature the sales organization as the Company continues to invest in its sales organization over the next 12 months.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

