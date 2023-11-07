Largest Polish Energy Supplier, Tauron Dystrybucja, Expands TETRA Network from Motorola Solutions

Critical communications support efficient operations for more than 5.8 million customers

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has been chosen by Tauron Dystrybucja SA, the largest energy supplier in Poland, to expand its mission-critical radio communications network. The network expansion will extend reliable field service communications across the company’s vast operations, which cover nearly 20 percent of Poland’s landscape and over 5.8 million customers.









Electricity is an essential service, and responding to outages requires rapid coordination across a number of individuals and teams. To enable widespread collaboration and streamline daily operations, Tauron Dystrybucja is extending its existing Motorola Solutions TETRA network from three to 11 regions, as well as connecting all regional systems into one unified solution. Motorola Solutions will also provide modems to support SCADA signals from power stations and enable more effective management of these facilities, as well as over 200 base stations and desk and vehicle terminals for approximately 4000 users.

“ Tauron Dystrybucja has long relied on TETRA technology for the robust, secure and reliable communications,” said Michael Kaae, corporate vice president at Motorola Solutions. “ Expanding and unifying the communications network will allow Tauron’s teams across the entire territory to better collaborate, respond more quickly to disruptions and ultimately better deliver on their commitment to power the homes and businesses of their millions of valued customers.”

With a 30-year presence in Poland, Motorola Solutions provides innovative public safety and enterprise security solutions to critical infrastructure and commercial organizations across the country.

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

