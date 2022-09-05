LanzaTech NZ, Inc., to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products that people use in their daily lives, today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, September 7, 2022

Credit Suisse Carbon Negative Conference 2.0, September 14-16, 2022

As part of the Cowen Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference, LanzaTech will be participating in a fireside chat which will be webcast live to investors from 11:20AM EDT – 11:50AM EDT on Wednesday September 7, 2022. Interested parties may register for and view the event live at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen123/lanz/2021754.

A link to the live webcast event will also be posted to the LanzaTech investors website at https://lanzatech.com/investor-relations/ following the event.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech harnesses the power of biology and big data to create climate-safe materials and fuels. With expertise in synthetic biology, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence and machine learning coupled with engineering, LanzaTech has created a platform that converts waste carbon into new everyday products that would otherwise come from virgin fossil resources. LanzaTech’s first two commercial scale gas fermentation plants have produced over 30 million gallons of ethanol, which is the equivalent of offsetting the release of 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere. Additional plants are under construction globally. LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA.

As announced on March 8th, 2022, LanzaTech has entered into a merger agreement with AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: AMCI). Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed LanzaTech Global, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “LNZA.”

