Landmark Moment for Cryptocurrency Industry as MegPrime Becomes First Universal Payments Token to Receive Historic No-Action Letter From the SEC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MegPrime Holding, LLC and Megatel Homes, LLC one of the largest privately held real estate developers and homebuilders in the United States, have received a No-Action Letter from the SEC Staff paving the way for them to launch the first universal payments token. MegPrime is a fintech platform powered by its digital currency, the MP Token, built to turn everyday spending into real-world value and long-term financial progress. Designed as an open ecosystem for renters and homeowners alike, MegPrime connects everyday expenses into a unified rewards experience that helps households earn back a portion of the money they already spend. The first-of-its-kind system is designed to reward the life people already live while helping solve one of the most critical issues of our time, affordability, through new technology.

The MegPrime ecosystem centers around the MP Token, purpose-built for household savings, achieved through its unique rewards program. Key features include:

BillPay Rewards: Users who pay rent or mortgage payments with MP Tokens through the MegPrime app may earn up to 20% back in MP Token rewards, which can be used for everyday purchases, from grocery and gas, to utility bills or buying a home. Additionally, these rewards can be converted to US dollars.

RentForward: Renters who pay rent with MP Tokens through the MegPrime app may be eligible to receive 100% of their past 12 months of rent, up to $25,000, toward a future home purchase, including down payment and other applicable home ownership benefits.

MegaLow Rate Program: Eligible users may access mortgage rates up to 2.0% below market rate, potentially thousands of dollars in long-term savings over the life of a mortgage, and hundreds of dollars in monthly payment savings. The 2% reduction applies when users pay in MP Token versus USD, directly through the MegPrime app.

Savings on Everyday Spending: Users earn up to 10% back on everyday spending through the MegPrime crypto debit card, enabling people to save on cost of living expenses like coffee, grocery, and gas.

“As the housing market continues to grapple with unsustainable interest rates and price inflation, MegPrime provides a real financial lifeline to renters, homeowners, and aspiring homebuyers,” said Aaron Ipour, co-founder of Megatel Homes and MegPrime. “The integration of blockchain technology into the residential homebuilding space is an economic leap forward and represents what we believe to be the single greatest use case for blockchain technology of our time. We’re creating a self-sustaining real estate ecosystem that harnesses the unique cost-saving benefits of blockchain technology, allowing us to offer homeownership rewards that the traditional market simply cannot match. We’ve set a new global standard for how real estate and decentralized finance can be united to serve the public good, and we’re thrilled to receive a No-Action Letter from the SEC.”

MegPrime merges two decades of real estate expertise, the life-long vision of entrepreneurs Zach and Aaron Ipour, and blockchain technology to unlock the American Dream for the growing number of people who feel that owning a home is out of reach. Today’s housing crisis is at record highs from inflation; home prices that have surged by approximately 60% nationwide since 2019; mortgage rates that have recently hovered near 7%; and an infinite number of general cost-of-living hikes. In a completely unprecedented manner, MegPrime enters the market to bridge this gap, addressing systemic affordability constraints in the housing market by providing a technology-driven payment system that unlocks homeownership through a novel rewards program for buyers and renters.

“MegPrime is designed to serve everyone, not just a single builder, market, or moment,” said Zach Ipour, co-founder of Megatel Homes and MegPrime. “We set out to create an open ecosystem for all renters and homeowners nationwide, one that rewards households for the full scope of their everyday spending. While most platforms are designed to make spending easier, MegPrime creates global value from the money people already spend – turning everyday financial activity into real, lasting progress, no matter where they live or who they buy from. Blockchain and digital assets have many incredible benefits to date, but this is the way they enter the lives of nearly every single American.”

At the heart of MegPrime’s mission is a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance. Recognizing the complexities of the digital asset landscape, MegPrime has proactively worked to distinguish itself from other ventures by securing a "No Action" letter from the Division of Corporation Finance at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This critical regulatory milestone confirms MegPrime’s status as the first universal payments token rather than an investment contract or other security. This effort has been led by a legal team featuring former SEC staff at Gibson Dunn and Gray Reed. It, along with other efforts, is intended to ensure that every facet of the MP token, from its utility-driven minting process to its real-world application for payments, meets the highest compliance standards. By operating within this framework, MegPrime intends to provide a secure environment where users can focus on their financial future with confidence.

For more information and latest updates, visit MegPrimePay.com

The MegPrime token will be available to purchase during its upcoming Token Generation Event in the coming weeks, and at any point thereafter on the MegPrime app. It is also expected to be available through other third-party cryptocurrency exchanges.

About MegPrime

About MegPrime

