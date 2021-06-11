Home Business Wire Landmark Deal for Deviation Games to Create AAA Original IP With Sony...
Business Wire

Landmark Deal for Deviation Games to Create AAA Original IP With Sony Interactive Entertainment

di Business Wire

Veteran game developers Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell to Co-Head Deviation Games

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deviation Games announced today a landmark deal for the independent game development studio, to develop a groundbreaking AAA original IP with Sony Interactive Entertainment. Veteran game developers and lifelong friends Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell have teamed up once again and will co-head the studio. Building on their success of creating record shattering games which generated billions in revenue, they have assembled a team of over 100 “Deviators” to develop this cutting-edge game title.

To be creatively unleashed and given the freedom to build something entirely new is a dream come true,” says Deviation CEO Dave Anthony. “It’s an honor to be working with Sony and their entire team. Their track record of producing high-quality, award-winning games is unparalleled, and we could not be more thrilled to embrace the opportunity to expand PlayStation’s portfolio.”

We’re building a team of passionate, creative, experienced developers to take on the unknown!” says Chief Creative Officer Jason Blundell. “Our team loves to play games as well as make them, so making a home for developers to create the best work of their career is not just our goal… but our calling.”

In our industry, in the craft of making the best new games, there is absolutely no substitute for the marriage of pure talent, decades of experience and the proven track record that the team at Deviation brings to the table,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “We are honored to partner with and invest in daring creatives, recognizing full well the challenges of building teams from the ground up and developing successful new IPs. We’re very enthusiastic about the creative vision that Deviation is passionately executing for their first, original project,” said Hulst.

About Deviation Games:

Deviation Games is a AAA video game development studio based in Los Angeles, California. Co-Studio Heads Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell have created a culture which puts ego aside and creativity first, while promoting an inclusive environment where the best idea always wins.

Contacts

Media contact:

media@deviationgames.com

Articoli correlati

FaZe Clan Reaches Beyond World of Esports Onto Cover of Sports Illustrated’s July Issue

Business Wire Business Wire -
Inside this issue: The gaming goliath and FaZe members feeding a lifestyle brand; Tom Verducci on an on-field tragedy...
Continua a leggere

McAfee Reports Quarterly Dividend for the Second Quarter 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared...
Continua a leggere

Technology Association of Georgia Announces Final Agenda for Fintech South

Business Wire Business Wire -
Special Guests Include Recording Artist Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Two-Time NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Baron Davis and “Mulan” Actor and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

FaZe Clan Reaches Beyond World of Esports Onto Cover of Sports Illustrated’s July Issue

Business Wire