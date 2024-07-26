LambdaTest Unveils Live Inspect for Enhanced App Automation Testing

The Live Debugger enables real-time interaction with automated tests, streamlining workflows and enhancing app quality

NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, introduces its latest offering, the Live Inspect feature for app automation testing. This tool empowers developers and testers to optimize their app automation processes with unparalleled live debugging capabilities directly from the LambdaTest automation dashboard.





The Live Inspect feature allows users to interact with their automated test devices in real time, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of automated tests. With features such as real-time navigation, detailed UI element inspection, and screenshot capture, teams can now troubleshoot issues directly as they arise with their automation scripts, moving beyond mere video playback to active engagement with their applications.

LambdaTest’s Live Inspect features include real-time interaction, which allows users to navigate their apps, inspect UI elements, capture screenshots, and generate unique custom xpaths while the automation script runs seamlessly. The enhanced UI Inspector also provides a tailored experience that adapts to the user’s script, ensuring precise interactions based on the Appium session. Users can perform app automation testing across 3000+ devices, OS, and browser combinations for comprehensive coverage.

The Live Debugger is easy to use: simply run your app automation test on LambdaTest, access your live running tests from the dashboard, and click the Live Inspect option to engage with an extended UI Inspector. This allows for seamless interaction with the app while the automation script runs, ensuring a smoother testing experience.

“The Live Inspect feature empowers teams to take control of their app testing like never before,” said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “By integrating real-time unique xpath generation for native and hybrid apps, we’re helping organizations streamline their workflows, reduce time-to-market, and improve overall quality. This feature is a game-changer for teams aiming for agility in their development cycles.”

LambdaTest aims to empower teams with tools that lead to faster development cycles and higher-quality applications as part of its commitment to innovation.

For more information about LambdaTest Live Debugger, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/live-debug-in-app-automation/.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com.

Contacts

