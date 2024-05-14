LambdaTest Partners with BugHerd to Optimize Web Testing and Bug Tracking

BugHerd’s integration with LambdaTest aims to streamline web testing and bug reporting, making it faster and easier for teams to enhance website quality and efficiency.





NOIDA, India & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalExperienceTesting—LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, is excited to announce its integration with BugHerd, the Australian-based website feedback and bug tracking tool. This collaboration is designed to enhance the efficiency of identifying and logging website bug reports during the testing phase.

BugHerd is a popular website bug-tracking tool that aids organizations by enabling them to easily create and collect bug reports, and track feedback. This streamlines communication by allowing clear pinpointing of issues, while also offering task management features to track bug progress and resolution within development teams.

This integration empowers users to effortlessly report bugs discovered during LambdaTest’s comprehensive cross-browser testing sessions directly to their BugHerd project. With a single click, users can generate a new BugHerd task complete with essential details, including screenshots, browser, and operating system information, and the ability to assign the task to a specific team member. This eliminates the need for manual data entry and ensures all critical information is captured for efficient bug resolution.

Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest, commented on the integration saying, “We’re thrilled to offer this integration with BugHerd. It aligns perfectly with our mission to make the lives of testers and developers easier. By combining our efforts, we’re simplifying the bug tracking process which is often a major bottleneck in web development.”

Setting up the BugHerd integration is straightforward—users just need to enter their BugHerd API token in the LambdaTest settings. This simple step will connect their testing workflow directly to BugHerd, enabling them to start logging bugs immediately.

This new feature is designed to be seamless and easy to use, ensuring that even teams without technical expertise can efficiently enhance their web projects. Users can effortlessly manage their testing directly from LambdaTest and see their issues updated in BugHerd without any complications.

“This integration with LambdaTest underscores our commitment to agencies and web developers by allowing them to seamlessly link browser testing with direct feedback, thereby shortening project timelines and enhancing client satisfaction,” said Stephen Neville, CEO of BugHerd.

This partnership between BugHerd and LambdaTest represents a significant step forward in making web testing more integrated and efficient, allowing development teams to deliver higher-quality websites faster and with fewer issues.

For more information about BugHerd’s integration with LambdaTest, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/bugherd-integration/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com

About BugHerd

BugHerd is an Australian-based software company whose website feedback platform is used all around the world by creative and web development agencies, SaaS companies, education, and online learning organizations.

The company officially launched to the SaaS market in 2011 and was one of the first-ever Australian teams to grace the US-based startup program 500 Startups and the Australian-based Startmate.

BugHerd gained popularity by carving a niche in the Web Developer and Designer software tool market. It solved the difficulty they faced getting contextual website feedback from non-technical folk.

With Stephen Neville at the helm as CEO, the BugHerd team is committed to helping agencies run their website development projects to budget and on time, keeping their clients happy so that they come back for more.

Contacts

LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com