LambdaTest Launches The Phoenix Project, an Employee Resource Group for Women

LambdaTest launched an Employee Resource Group called The Phoenix Project to support and empower its female employees.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalExperienceTesting—LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, announced the launch of The Phoenix Project, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) dedicated to supporting and promoting the success of its female employees.

“LambdaTest is committed to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace where all employees feel valued and empowered to reach their full potential,” said Chandini Chopra, VP of People and Culture at LambdaTest. “The Phoenix Project is a critical step towards achieving this goal by providing a platform for professional development, networking, and mentorship, especially for our women employees.”

The Phoenix Project Aims To:

Offer professional development workshops, networking opportunities, and dedicated time off for women to participate in ERG initiatives.

Provide mentorship programs connecting senior female employees with mentees.

Promote leadership development among women within the company.

Create a sense of community for women in the workplace.

Leadership and Organization:

The Phoenix Project will be led by a volunteer steering committee from various departments and experience levels. The committee will be responsible for setting strategic direction, organizing events and initiatives, managing communication, and allocating resources.

Activities and Events:

The Phoenix Project will offer a variety of activities throughout the year, including:

Professional development workshops on topics relevant to women in the workplace.

Mentorship programs to connect senior female employees with mentees.

Skill development workshops to provide sessions tailored to enhance women’s professional growth.

Community outreach events with organizations that support women.

Communication and Collaboration:

The Phoenix Project will utilize various communication channels to keep members informed, including a quarterly calendar, a dedicated channel on the company communication platform, a newsletter, and information boards.

Evaluation and Feedback:

LambdaTest is committed to evaluating the effectiveness of The Phoenix Project and continuously improving its initiatives through feedback from members, leaders, and stakeholders.

Confidentiality and Safety:

The Phoenix Project strives to provide a safe and confidential space for members to discuss challenges and share ideas.

For more information about LambdaTest DEI Policies, visit https://www.lambdatest.com/resources/DEI-Policy.pdf

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

Contacts

LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com