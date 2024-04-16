Lakuna Consulting Announces New Utility Technology & Transformation Leader

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lakuna Consulting announced today that Erica Zimmerer will be joining the Company as Partner, Utility Technology & Transformation Leader, effective April 22, 2024.









Most recently Ms. Zimmerer was Vice President of Power Delivery Portfolio & Project Development at Entergy Corporation. In this role, she developed the Power Delivery strategy for Entergy’s transmission, distribution, and grid technology investment portfolio. Ms. Zimmerer has over 20 years of experience in the utility industry driving performance outcomes in utility operations by inspiring transformation and implementing technology through teamwork. Ms. Zimmerer previously worked in Entergy’s grid modernization organization which was responsible for leading the design and execution of incorporating technology into how Entergy operated the electric grid.

“Lakuna has an established energy and utilities practice, and we believe that Erica brings knowledge and expertise that will further position us to better serve our clients,” explained Lakuna CEO Lauren Kenney. “I have known Erica for over 10 years, and I am excited that Lakuna is gaining such an experienced professional. I know her skills will bring value to our clients by leveraging technology-enabled solutions to drive efficiency and performance.”

Ms. Zimmerer will lead a team to support electric utilities through the complete lifecycle of modernization strategies and transformation initiatives. By combining her knowledge of utility software and the IT software development lifecycle with strong business and operational experience, Erica is well positioned to advise our clients on the delivery of quality technology solutions and extracting sustainable value from the change in business processes and systems.

About Lakuna Consulting

Lakuna Consulting is a national advisory group that leads enterprise initiatives across business and technology sectors to help its clients successfully implement major technology and process enhancements. For more information visit www.lakunaconsulting.com.

Founded in 2020 with the vision to assist companies in developing a clear path for achieving their goals, Lakuna provides advice in areas of technology transformations, project management, change adoption, regulatory strategy and capital investment planning. Lakuna’s reach is nationwide with specific emphasis in the energy sector. Their clients include investor-owned utilities and publicly traded energy companies.

