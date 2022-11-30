LabGenius Wins Government Innovation Grant to Support the Development of ML-driven Cancer Therapies

The UK’s innovation agency, Innovate UK, has awarded LabGenius Biomedical Catalyst funding to drive the development of their immunotherapy pipeline

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–LabGenius, a pioneer in the use of machine learning (ML) for antibody-based drug discovery, today announced that it has been awarded a highly competitive Biomedical Catalyst (BMC) grant from Innovate UK. With this recent grant, LabGenius has secured a total of over £1 million in government backing this year.





LabGenius is pioneering the development of an ML-driven protein engineering platform (EVA™). To date, EVA has co-optimised mono- and multi-specific single domain antibodies for biochemical and biofunctional properties, including stability, potency and selective tumour cell killing.

There are many different types of solid tumours that would benefit from highly selective immunotherapy treatments. This grant will be used to support the development of LabGenius’ pipeline of antibody therapeutics by financing the discovery of best-in-class immune cell engager molecules with favourable selective killing profiles. To do this, LabGenius will use its platform technology to intelligently guide the search for protein designs that perform across multiple therapeutically valuable properties.

“We’re truly delighted with this result” said LabGenius’ CEO and Founder, Dr. James Field. “This grant will enhance LabGenius’ ability to optimise an important class of immunotherapeutics and help us to accelerate drug candidates towards the clinic.”

Speaking to LabGenius’ success, Chairman of LabGenius’ Board and former CEO of Ablynx, Dr. Edwin Moses commented “This is a great win for LabGenius as it further validates their ML-driven approach to antibody discovery. With this backing, the team can further expand their efforts to build a strong pipeline of molecules that would not have been identified through rational human design alone.”

About LabGenius

Headquartered in London, LabGenius is a leading machine learning-driven protein engineering company. The company’s core technology platform, EVA™, enables the rapid discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies. LabGenius’ highly multidisciplinary team brings together the very best minds from the fields of computer science, robotic automation and synthetic biology.

For more information, please visit www.labgeni.us, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Medium.

