LA Semiconductor Purchases Fabrication Plant From onsemi

POCATELLO, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LA Semiconductor, the newest U.S. owned and operated pure-play semiconductor foundry for analog, mixed signal and power products, today announced the purchase of the Pocatello, Idaho fabrication plant from onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, on October 14, 2022.

LA Semiconductor will run the fab as a pure-play contract manufacturing foundry, with a long-term wafer supply agreement in place, to continue providing wafers to onsemi.

“onsemi’s trust in LA Semiconductor as a key supplier, new owner and operator of the Pocatello fab is a testament to the deep experience and potential that our team brings to the marketplace,” said Mike Ward, Founder, President and CEO of LA Semiconductor. “There is an ongoing need for more chip manufacturing capacity in this country, both for mature market segments, such as discrete and power devices, and for tomorrow’s advanced products and technologies. With the U.S. government fully aligned on supporting our industry through the passage of The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, we are optimistic about what the future holds.”

LA Semiconductor is a spin-off of Linear ASICs Inc., a turn-key ASIC design services company with expertise in analog, power and mixed-signal semiconductors. Linear ASICs will continue providing design services to some of LA Semiconductor’s customers and will bring foundry manufacturing opportunities to LA Semiconductor.

Macquarie Group provided financing to facilitate the purchase of the Idaho fabrication plant and the subsequent launch of LA Semiconductor.

“With so few foundries in the US and the government alignment for onshore solutions, we saw this as an ideal time to invest in LA Semiconductor’s mission to deliver a high-quality, steady supply of chips to the U.S. market,” said Don Trent, Managing Director in Macquarie’s Semiconductor & Technology business within the Commodities and Global Markets group. “This investment will not only support LA Semiconductor on a go-forward basis, but it is a reflection of our commitment to support semiconductor growth across the spectrum from mature to leading edge technology nodes. We have the experience and expertise in semiconductor production equipment to both understand the assets and the marketplace. We’re proud to be supporting LA Semiconductor to advance its capacity, capabilities and technology to serve new and existing customers.”

About LA Semiconductor

Founded in 2021, LA Semiconductor is the newest US-owned, fully operational pure-play semiconductor foundry for analog, mixed-signal and power products. As a result of the purchase of the Pocatello, Idaho fabrication plant from onsemi, LA Semiconductor now operates a 180nm capable pure-play, contract fab headquartered in the heart of the United States. Located on a 33-acre campus with over 50,000 square feet of cleanroom space and over 550,000 square feet of building space, the Pocatello, Idaho fab currently produces 0.35µm to 1.5µm analog, CMOS, BCD, advanced discrete and custom technologies. Together with its targeted mixed-signal design services partners, LA Semiconductor is well-positioned to serve the growing demand for tailored domestic manufacturing solutions and dedicated onshore supply.

For more information, please visit https://lasemiconductor.com or email info@lasemiconductor.com.

About Macquarie Group

Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group is a global financial services group and employs over 19,000 people in 34 markets. Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), an operating group of Macquarie, has more than 40 years of partnering with our clients to provide capital and financing, risk management, market access, and physical execution and logistics solutions across commodities, financial markets and asset finance sectors.

Macquarie Semiconductor and Technology (MS&T) has over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. MS&T provides clients with access to structured finance and capital solutions, alongside complete-fab buy/sell transaction services, managed equipment services and surplus equipment options.

For further information, visit https://www.macquarie.com/au/en.html.

