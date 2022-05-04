LA Kings Celebrate 2022 Playoffs With the Launch of the Team’s First-Ever NFT Collection Powered by Crypto.com

First 6,000 Fans to Register Via Crypto.com Between May 3 – May 10 will Receive a Free, Limited-Edition Digital Collectible and the Chance to Own an Iconic Piece of LA Kings History

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LA Kings and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, have joined forces to launch the NHL team’s first-ever, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of digital art collectibles to commemorate the Kings’ return to the 2021-22 Playoffs. This year marks the 31st time in franchise history, and the first time since the 2017-18 NHL season that the LA Kings have secured a spot in the postseason. This limited-edition commemorative 2022 Playoff NFT collection was produced in collaboration with Crypto.com, the Kings’ official cryptocurrency platform partner. The first-of-its-kind gift will provide fans a unique opportunity to own a very special piece of LA Kings history.

“This is an exciting and historic moment which we owe to our LA Kings fans who have helped get us here with their unwavering loyalty and support all season long,” said Kelly Cheeseman, Chief Operating Officer, LA Kings – AEG Sports. “We share this moment with them and are proud to be launching this commemorative NFT in partnership with Crypto.com as our way of giving back and saying thank you. This first-of-its kind commemorative NFT collection will provide our fans with a very special gift and the opportunity to own our very first asset in the growing space of digital collectibles. We’re proud of that and look forward to bringing our fans even more value and enhanced game-day experiences as we progress in the 2022 playoffs.”

The Kings 2022 Playoff NFTs collection will mint exclusively on Crypto.com’s NFT platform with the limited-edition drop set to debut in conjunction with the start of the 2022 Playoffs. Beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 6:00pm ET through May 10 at 9:00pm ET, the first 6,000 fans to register via Crypto.com will receive a free, limited-edition, 2022 LA Kings Playoff NFT. Registrants will be assigned one of three unique collectible NFTs at random. All NFTs are scheduled to be delivered directly to winners via their registered and confirmed email address around the end of May 2022. To register for your free NFT, please sign-up at Crypto.com/NFT/GoKingsGo.

The Kings 2022 Playoff NFT drop features three unique pieces of artwork, designed by Project MIDAS, a Web3 advisory firm helping responsible teams and brands enter the space. The three unique NFTs will be randomly assigned when minted on Crypto.com. Each of the three designs will be issued in distinct quantities and breaks down into 3 tiers: Founders Edition (67 available), Heritage Edition (88 available) and Shield Edition (5,845 available). Individuals who register will be among the first to receive information about future LA Kings’ NFT drops.

“We are excited to partner up with the Los Angeles Kings and Crypto.com to launch the first Los Angeles Kings NFT,” said Nelson Diaz, Co-Founder, Project MIDAS. “The design of the first LA Kings NFT is inspired by sports cards and game tickets done with an animated and web3 aesthetic. A NFT Commemorative Ticket that is delivered to LA Kings fans around the world that gains them access into the LA Kings Web3/NFT evolving eco-system in a collectible memorabilia presentation is very fitting.”

In November 2021, Crypto.com, became the official naming rights partner of the home of the LA Kings – Crypto.com Arena, as well as the team’s official cryptocurrency platform partner. As an official partner of the team, Crypto.com is the only place for fans to access the Kings’ first-ever commemorative 2022 NHL Playoff NFT collection. This first limited-edition NFT will be the first in a series of future launches available to fans as part of the ongoing partnership between the LA Kings and Crypto.com, which was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate the playoff-bound LA Kings,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com. “Creating unique and innovative ways for fans to connect and engage with the LA Kings is how we want to bring this partnership to life, and this first NFT collection is just the beginning.”

For approved photos of the artwork featured in the Kings limited-edition NFT collection, click here.

About Crypto.com:

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform. Crypto.com is built on a foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO22301:2019, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks, as well as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance.

With over 4,000 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com

About AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlinand The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com

