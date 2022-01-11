Home Business Wire L3Harris to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on Monday, January 31, 2022
MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on January 31.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations

Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Jim Burke
Media Relations

Jim.Burke@L3Harris.com
321-727-9131

