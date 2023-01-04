<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
L3Harris Technologies Sets Date for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will release financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The company’s fourth quarter results will be published in an investor letter, which will be issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. EST and made available at L3Harris.com.

The following morning, Friday, January 27, 2023, company leadership will host a call at 8:30 a.m. EST. The call will last approximately 45 minutes and be focused on questions and answers.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (international) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference.

Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on that page beginning at approximately 12 p.m. EST on January 27.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a trusted disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations

Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Paul Swiergosz
Corporate

Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com
321-378-5631

