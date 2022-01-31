L3Harris Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results; Initiates 2022 Guidance

Orders and revenue 2021 orders of $18.1 billion; funded book-to-bill of 1.02 Q4 revenue of $4.4 billion, down 7% versus prior year, and down 1% on an organic basis; 2021 revenue of $17.8 billion, down 2% versus prior year, and up 2% on an organic basis

Margins and earnings Q4 GAAP net income margin of 11.1%, and GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations (EPS) of $2.46; 2021 GAAP net income margin of 10.3%, and GAAP EPS of $9.09 Q4 non-GAAP adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of 19.2%, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.30; 2021 non-GAAP adjusted EBIT margin of 19.1%, and non-GAAP EPS of $12.95

Cash flow and capital deployment 2021 operating cash flow of $2.7 billion and adjusted free cash flow (FCF) of $2.75 billion Returned $4.5 billion to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends in 2021

Initiated 2022 financial guidance

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) reported fourth quarter and 2021 results, and initiated its 2022 financial guidance.

“The L3Harris team delivered solid EPS growth, consistent with expectations, despite supply chain headwinds and budget uncertainty,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Vice Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2022, we look forward to taking the next step as the industry’s trusted disruptor to deliver innovative and affordable solutions, and with a focus on creating value over the long term.”

Summary Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (GAAP comparison) Revenue $ 4,350 $ 4,660 (7%) $ 17,814 $ 18,194 (2%) Net income $ 484 $ 184 163% $ 1,842 $ 1,086 70% Net income margin 11.1 % 3.9 % 720 bps 10.3 % 6.0 % 430 bps EPS $ 2.46 $ 0.92 167% $ 9.09 $ 5.19 75% (Non-GAAP comparison)2 Revenue $ 4,350 $ 4,660 (7%) $ 17,814 $ 18,194 (2%) Adjusted EBIT $ 836 $ 864 (3%) $ 3,397 $ 3,280 4% Adjusted EBIT margin 19.2 % 18.5 % 70 bps 19.1 % 18.0 % 110 bps EPS $ 3.30 $ 3.14 5% $ 12.95 $ 11.60 12% Organic revenue1 $ 4,350 $ 4,379 (1%) $ 17,814 $ 17,542 2% Funded book-to-bill3 0.90 0.93 1.02 1.04

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenue decreased 7% versus the prior year, primarily due to divestitures within Aviation Systems and supply chain-related constraints within Communication Systems, and decreased 1% on an organic basis. At the segment level, organic revenue was driven by Integrated Mission Systems and Space & Airborne Systems, up 6% and 2%, respectively, offset by a decline in Communication Systems and Aviation Systems, down 11% and 5%, respectively. Funded book-to-bill3 was 0.90 for the quarter.

Net income margin expanded 720 bps and adjusted EBIT margin expanded 70 bps to 19.2% versus the prior year. GAAP EPS increased 167% to $2.46 driven primarily by prior-year charges for the impairment of intangibles, goodwill, and other assets related to the commercial aerospace business and other COVID-related impacts. Non-GAAP EPS increased 5% to $3.30 versus the prior year driven by e3 performance, integration benefits, expense management, and a lower share count, more than offsetting supply chain and divestiture-related impacts.

Full Year 2021 Results:

Revenue decreased 2% versus the prior year, primarily due to divestitures within Aviation Systems and supply chain-related constraints within Communication Systems, and increased 2% on an organic basis. At the segment level, organic revenue was driven by Integrated Mission Systems and Space & Airborne Systems, up 5% and 3%, respectively, partially offset by a decline in Communication Systems and Aviation Systems, down 3% and 2%, respectively. Funded book-to-bill was 1.02 for the year.

Net income margin expanded 430 bps and adjusted EBIT margin expanded 110 bps to 19.1% versus the prior year. GAAP EPS increased 75% to $9.09 driven primarily by prior-year charges for the impairment of goodwill and other assets and other COVID-related impacts. Non-GAAP EPS increased 12% to $12.95 versus the prior year driven by e3 performance, integration benefits, and a lower share count, more than offsetting supply chain and divestiture-related impacts as well as higher R&D investments.

Segment Results

Integrated Mission Systems

Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 1,558 $ 1,465 6% $ 5,839 $ 5,538 5% Operating income $ 259 $ 209 24% $ 950 $ 847 12% Operating margin 16.6 % 14.3 % 230 bps 16.3 % 15.3 % 100 bps Funded book-to-bill3 0.85 1.04 1.00 1.17

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenue increased 6% from strong growth in ISR, driven by aircraft missionization on a NATO program, and in Electro Optical from higher product deliveries, partially offset by classified program timing in Maritime. Operating income increased 24% to $259 million, and operating margin expanded 230 bps to 16.6% versus the prior year from e3 and program performance, expense management, and integration benefits. Segment funded book-to-bill was 0.85.

Key contract awards in the fourth quarter included:

Approximately $350 million in orders for advanced ISR capabilities across incumbent platforms, such as the Rivet Joint reconnaissance, National Command Authority, Compass Call and classified aircraft, further solidifying the company’s position as a partner of choice with the U.S. Air Force

More than $200 million in orders for WESCAM airborne, maritime and ground sensor systems from both domestic and international customers across key regions

More than $150 million in follow-on awards for power systems on the U.S. Navy’s Columbia and Virginia-class submarines, increasing inception-to-date awards on the platforms to over $850 million

Approximately $70 million in follow-on orders to provide additional ISR aircraft and missionization capabilities to a NATO customer, increasing total orders for the year to over $600 million

$70 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide sensor sustainment services in support of the AC-130 platform

Full Year 2021 Results:

Revenue increased 5% from strong growth in ISR, driven by aircraft missionization on a NATO program, and in Maritime from a ramp on key platforms, along with higher product deliveries in Electro Optical. Operating income increased 12% to $950 million, and operating margin expanded 100 bps to 16.3% versus the prior year from e3 and program performance, expense management, and integration benefits. Segment funded book-to-bill was 1.00.

Space & Airborne Systems

Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 1,286 $ 1,256 2% $ 5,093 $ 4,946 3% Operating income $ 235 $ 245 (4%) $ 970 $ 932 4% Operating margin 18.3 % 19.5 % (120) bps 19.0 % 18.8 % 20 bps Organic revenue1 $ 1,286 $ 1,256 2% $ 5,093 $ 4,939 3% Funded book-to-bill3 0.95 0.81 1.03 0.99

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenue increased 2% versus the prior year driven by Space from a ramp on missile defense and other responsive programs. This growth was partially offset by the transition towards modernization programs within the airborne businesses, and classified program timing in Intel & Cyber. Operating income decreased 4% to $235 million, and operating margin contracted 120 bps to 18.3% versus the prior year as e3 performance, higher pension income, and integration benefits were more than offset by expense timing and mix impacts from growth programs. Segment funded book-to-bill was 0.95.

Key contract awards in the fourth quarter included:

More than $275 million in orders on long-term airborne platforms (F-35, F/A-18, F-16, and B-52), including modernization and development, increasing total orders for the year to over $1.1 billion

More than $225 million in classified responsive and exquisite space awards, potentially leading to multi-billion-dollar follow-on opportunities

$125 million award from the U.S. Space Force for ground-based, deployable electronic warfare systems to safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters

Approximately $100 million award to provide three fully-digital navigation payloads to be integrated into GPS III follow-on space vehicles

Approximately $100 million, sole-source IDIQ contract from the U.S. Navy for next-generation shipboard electronic attack systems to counter anti-ship missile threats

Full Year 2021 Results:

Revenue increased 3% versus the prior year and on an organic basis driven by Space from a ramp on missile defense and other responsive programs, as well as classified growth in Intel & Cyber. This growth was partially offset by the transition towards modernization programs within the airborne businesses. Operating income increased 4% to $970 million, and operating margin expanded 20 bps to 19.0% versus the prior year from e3 performance, higher pension income, and integration benefits, net of higher R&D investments and mix impacts from growth programs. Segment funded book-to-bill was 1.03.

Communication Systems

Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 1,018 $ 1,143 (11%) $ 4,287 $ 4,443 (4%) Operating income $ 253 $ 296 (15%) $ 1,092 $ 1,084 1% Operating margin 24.9 % 25.9 % (100) bps 25.5 % 24.4 % 110 bps Organic revenue1 $ 1,018 $ 1,143 (11%) $ 4,287 $ 4,402 (3%) Funded book-to-bill3 0.97 0.95 1.10 0.94

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenue decreased 11% due to anticipated product delivery delays from supply chain-related constraints mainly within Tactical Communications, lower volume on legacy platforms in Broadband Communications, contract roll-offs in Global Communications Solutions, and delivery timing within Integrated Vision Solutions. This decline was partially offset by higher sales in Public Safety. Operating income decreased 15% to $253 million, and operating margin contracted 100 bps to 24.9% versus the prior year as e3 performance and integration benefits were more than offset by supply chain impacts and higher R&D investments. Segment funded book-to-bill was 0.97.

Key contract awards in the fourth quarter included:

More than $250 million, five-year, sole-source IDIQ contract from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for legacy radios and accessories

Approximately $225 million to provide advanced multi-channel Falcon IV® handheld radios, sustainment services, and other upgrades to international customers across key regions, reflecting a ramp in modernization

More than $80 million from the U.S. Special Operations Command, including a contract to integrate modernized software-defined manpack radios into MH-47 and MH-60 aircraft, and follow-on production orders under the Next Generation Tactical Communications multi-channel manpack IDIQ contract

Approximately $40 million in follow-on production orders under the U.S. Army’s multi-billion-dollar HMS Manpack and two-channel Leader radio IDIQ contracts

Approximately $40 million to provide video data link systems to international customers in the Asia-Pacific and European regions

Full Year 2021 Results:

Revenue decreased 4% versus the prior year and 3% on an organic basis due to product delivery delays from supply chain-related constraints mainly within Tactical Communications and lower volume on legacy unmanned platforms in Broadband Communications, along with a modest decline in Public Safety. This decline was partially offset by U.S. DoD modernization growth within Global Communications Solutions, with flat revenue in Integrated Vision Solutions. Operating income increased 1% to $1,092 million, and operating margin expanded 110 bps to 25.5% versus the prior year from e3 performance and integration benefits, net of supply chain impacts and higher R&D investments. Segment funded book-to-bill was 1.10.

Aviation Systems

Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (GAAP comparison) Revenue $ 535 $ 845 (37%) $ 2,783 $ 3,448 (19%) Operating income (loss) $ 77 $ (131 ) n/m $ 330 $ (177 ) n/m Operating margin 14.4 % (15.5 ) % n/m 11.9 % (5.1 ) % n/m (Non-GAAP comparison)2,4 Revenue $ 535 $ 845 (37%) $ 2,783 $ 3,448 (19%) Operating income $ 77 $ 126 (39%) $ 412 $ 476 (13%) Operating margin 14.4 % 14.9 % (50) bps 14.8 % 13.8 % 100 bps Organic revenue1 $ 535 $ 564 (5%) $ 2,783 $ 2,844 (2%) Funded book-to-bill3 0.79 0.89 0.90 1.03 n/m: Not meaningful

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

Revenue decreased 37% versus the prior year due to divestitures, and decreased 5% on an organic basis from contract roll-offs and delayed awards within Defense Aviation, as well as lower FAA volume in Mission Networks. This decline was partially offset by a recovery in training and avionics product sales within the commercial aerospace business. The increase in GAAP operating income was driven by the prior-year impairment of goodwill and other assets related to the commercial aerospace business, and other COVID-related impacts, as well as expense management, net of divestitures. Non-GAAP operating income decreased 39% to $77 million primarily due to divestitures, and non-GAAP operating margin contracted 50 bps to 14.4% versus the prior year as expense management, commercial aerospace recovery, and integration benefits were more than offset by divestitures. Segment funded book-to-bill was 0.79.

Key contract awards in the fourth quarter included:

Approximately $90 million classified award for next-generation systems, reflecting a key revenue synergy for the company and potentially leading to multi-billion-dollar follow-on opportunities

More than $50 million in follow-on production awards for fuzing and ordnance systems from the U.S. DoD

Full Year 2021 Results:

Revenue decreased 19% versus the prior year due to divestitures, and decreased 2% on an organic basis driven by lower volume on divested businesses, as well as COVID-related impacts in the commercial aerospace business. This decline was partially offset by higher FAA volume in Mission Networks. The increase in GAAP operating income was driven by the prior-year impairment of goodwill and other assets related to the commercial aerospace business, and other COVID-related impacts, as well as e3 performance, net of divestitures. Non-GAAP operating income decreased 13% to $412 million primarily due to divestitures, and non-GAAP operating margin expanded 100 bps to 14.8% versus the prior year as e3 performance, expense management, and integration benefits more than offset divestitures. Segment funded book-to-bill was 0.90.

Cash Generation and Capital Deployment

Fourth Quarter Full Year ($ millions) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Operating cash flow $ 822 $ 698 $ 124 $ 2,687 $ 2,790 $ (103 ) Adjusted free cash flow2 $ 758 $ 642 $ 116 $ 2,746 $ 2,686 $ 60

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, L3Harris generated $822 million in operating cash flow and $758 million in adjusted free cash flow2, and returned $999 million to shareholders through $800 million in share repurchases and $199 million in dividends. For the full year, the company generated $2.7 billion in operating cash flow and $2.75 billion in adjusted free cash flow, and returned $4.5 billion to shareholders through $3.7 billion in share repurchases and $817 million in dividends.

L3Harris also completed the divestitures of the ESSCO and Narda-MITEQ businesses, with total gross proceeds in the quarter of $130 million, contributing to gross proceeds from post-merger portfolio shaping of approximately $2.8 billion.

Guidance

L3Harris initiated 2022 guidance as follows:

Guidance (2022) Revenue $17.3 billion – $17.7 billion Organic revenue growth up 1.0% – 3.0% Segment operating margin 16.00% – 16.25% L3Harris GAAP net income margin 12.00% – 12.25% L3Harris adjusted EBIT margin2 19.00% – 19.25% GAAP EPS $10.75 – $11.05 Non-GAAP EPS $13.35 – $13.65 Operating cash flow5 $2.4 billion – $2.5 billion Adjusted free cash flow5 $2.15 billion – $2.25 billion R&D tax impact5 $600 million – $700 million Share repurchases ~$1.5 billion

