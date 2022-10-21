<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire L3Harris Technologies Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization
Business Wire

L3Harris Technologies Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

di Business Wire

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share on the common stock, payable December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022. The Board also approved an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing the total current authorization to approximately $4.5 billion.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivers end-to-end solutions meeting our customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

Contacts

Rajeev Lalwani
Investor Relations

Rajeev.Lalwani@L3Harris.com
321-727-9383

Paul Swiergosz
Media Relations

Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com
321-378-5631

Articoli correlati

DEFCON AI Awarded $1.2 Million Phase II SBIR Contract from the U.S. Department of the Air Force for a Mobility and Logistics Operational-Level Training...

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEFCON AI, a modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) company centered on logistics and mobility, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Enfusion Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native investment management software...
Continua a leggere

Warner Bros. Games and DC Launch Gotham Knights

Business Wire Business Wire -
Step into the Roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin as the New Protectors of Gotham City and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DEFCON AI Awarded $1.2 Million Phase II SBIR Contract from the U.S. Department of...

Business Wire