L3Harris Technologies Announces Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share on the common stock, payable December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2022. The Board also approved an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing the total current authorization to approximately $4.5 billion.

L3Harris Technologies, an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivers end-to-end solutions meeting our customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

