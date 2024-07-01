L3Harris Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after market close.





The company will then host an earnings call on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) +1 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on July 26.

