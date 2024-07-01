Home Business Wire L3Harris Sets Date for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after market close.


The company will then host an earnings call on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast at L3Harris.com. The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) +1 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on July 26.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security. Visit L3Harris.com for more information.

Daniel Gittsovich

InvestorRelations@L3Harris.com
321-724-3170

Sara Banda

Media@L3Harris.com
321-306-8927

