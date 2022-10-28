L3Harris Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Update

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) today announced its third quarter fiscal year 2022 update in an investor letter posted to the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

L3Harris CEO and Chair, Chris Kubasik, and CFO, Michelle Turner, will host an approximately 45-minute call on October 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT focused on questions and answers.

To access the teleconference, participants in the U.S. may call 877-407-6184, while international participants may call 201-389-0877. All callers will be directed to an operator. Please connect to the teleconference at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Participants can also listen via webcast at L3Harris.com.

A recording of the call will be available on L3Harris.com beginning at approximately 12 p.m. EDT on October 28.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

