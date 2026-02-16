L3Harris Receives New Contract to Power THAAD Interceptors

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received a new contract valued at nearly $400 million to produce additional solid rocket boost motors and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control Systems (LDACS) as a supplier to the prime contract for the Missile Defense Agency’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. THAAD is one of the nation’s primary defenses against short, medium and intermediate-range missiles.

“THAAD is the only U.S. system designed to intercept targets outside and inside the atmosphere, making it a critical part of the United States’ missile defense system,” said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. “THAAD is paramount to the security of this nation and our allies, and we are dedicated to delivering our proven propulsion for years to come.”

THAAD is combat-proven and has a 100% success rate in intercept tests, with 17 for 17 THAAD system intercepts, since production began. In 2024, L3Harris announced it delivered the 1,000th solid rocket boost motor and 1,000th LDACS ahead of schedule.

L3Harris manufactures the THAAD solid rocket boost motor in Huntsville, Alabama, and Camden, Arkansas. The company manufactures the LDACS in Los Angeles. This highly responsive thruster system keeps THAAD's kinetic kill vehicle on target during the latter stages of an intercept.

