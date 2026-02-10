L.L.Bean Selects Amperity to Revamp End-to-End Customer Journeys and Boost Loyalty

Iconic retailer will leverage Amperity’s Customer Data Cloud to deliver more personalized, retention-focused experiences

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--L.L.Bean, Inc., the iconic outdoor lifestyle retailer, has selected Amperity to power a new era of personalization across customer experiences.

With Amperity, L.L.Bean will use deeper insights to grow loyalty and brand affinity. Teams will be empowered to better understand customers, respond faster, and deliver the right experiences. The partnership will replace outdated systems, streamline workflows, and ensure every customer interaction is relevant and timely.

“At L.L.Bean, we pride ourselves on creating experiences that inspire people to get outside,” said Emily Elting, director of insights & analytics at L.L.Bean. “By partnering with Amperity, we can better understand our customers’ needs, act on insights in real time, and ensure every interaction reflects the quality and craftsmanship our brand is known for.”

Amperity will enable L.L.Bean to:

Unify inputs into a single, accurate view accessible to the teams that need it

Use predictive insights to deliver timely, relevant interactions and content that customers value

Orchestrate personalized journeys across multiple channels

Multi-channel activations include email, direct mail, web personalization, loyalty marketing, and catalogs.

“L.L.Bean has always set a high bar for how they show up for their customers,” said Rob Ferguson, CRO of Amperity. “With Amperity, they can recognize customers wherever they engage and deliver personalized experiences that feel consistent, relevant, and timely across every channel.”

For more information about how Amperity helps retailers unify, manage, and activate their customer data, visit https://amperity.com/customers.

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2024, L.L.Bean donated over $6.8 million to outdoor and community-enriching organizations focused on increasing access to and inclusivity in the outdoors. L.L.Bean operates 68 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan and 14 stores in Canada, in partnership with Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through powerful identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Virgin Atlantic and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Andrea Mocherman

Amperity

press@amperity.com