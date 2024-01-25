KYOCERA SLD Laser Demonstrates High-speed Underwater Wireless Optical Communication and Custom GaN Laser Capabilities

Company to Demonstrate Award-Winning LaserLight™ Technology at SPIE Photonics West, January 30 – February 1, 2024 in San Francisco, CA

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DPrinting–KYOCERA SLD Laser, Inc. (KSLD), a world leader in commercialization of laser light sources, has announced the demonstration of a high-speed, bidirectional link for Underwater Wireless Optical Communication (UWOC) and custom-chip gallium nitride (GaN) laser capabilities. The company will demonstrate these new LaserLight™ technologies at SPIE Photonics West, January 30 – February 1, 2024 at Booth 1667 in Hall C. In addition, Dr. Phillip Skahan will present “Advances in InGaN Laser Diodes for Emerging Applications in the Visible Spectral Range” on Jan 31, 2024 at 5:20 PM PST Room 2024/Level 2 West.





KSLD is pioneering LiFi innovations and will demonstrate a high-speed, bidirectional link powered by its novel GaN based blue laser to enable UWOC. Laser LiFi is being adopted in various applications including undersea and space, secure office, factories, defense and security, as well as future smart cities. Recognized with the 2023 Prism Award, KSLD’s LaserLight™ LiFi system offers white and IR illumination with 1 Gbps transmission rate bi-directionally in air to support the future of wireless connectivity. The new blue laser powered technology expands this system capability into underwater applications.

KSLD will also demonstrate its novel custom-chip laser capabilities which are being introduced to the market for customers needing specialized GaN device-based products. KSLD is a leader in GaN epitaxial growth, epitaxial layer transfer, and wafer-level facet formation technologies, enabling a new class of high-performance lasers. During the exhibition, a selection of GaN laser products will be shown in KSLD’s booth, including customized single mode and multimode lasers at a variety of visible wavelengths. These new devices can enable advances in applications including quantum sensing, quantum computing, directed energy, 3D printing, optical wireless communication, biomedical, and life science.

KSLD will showcase the LaserLight™ module based automotive headlight assembly that offers high brightness white and infrared (IR) dual illumination for night vision and sensing. The headlight assembly provides full features of low beam and high beam enabled by compact size modules. The ultra-compact LaserLight™ Modules have a slim profile with less than a 12.7mm lens height enabling flexibility for designers.

In Dr. Skahan’s talk, KSLD will present the latest performance of efficient, high power lasers spanning the violet to green wavelength range as well as novel applications for its unique transfer technology. In addition, Dr. Skahan will provide updates on ultra-short cavity in-plane laser diodes and other technologies for specialty chip applications.

KYOCERA SLD Laser will host meetings in person at Photonics West 2024 in Booth 1667 and virtually by appointment. To schedule an appointment, please contact Kristen Hanna at KHanna@KYOCERA-SLDLaser.com.

KYOCERA SLD Laser, Inc. (KSLD) is a wholly owned subsidiary and group company of KYOCERA Corporation, commercializing a new generation of gallium nitride-based laser light sources for automotive, mobility, specialty lighting, and consumer applications. The company is ISO 9001 certified and automotive compliant to IATF 16949, and operates facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, and in Fremont, CA. KSLD’s high luminance LaserLight™ sources are UL and IEC safety certified and are utilized in a myriad of applications including automotive & mobility, specialty & portable lighting, entertainment & outdoor, projection & AR/VR displays, biomedical instrumentation & therapeutics, and industrial imaging & material processing. The company was recently ranked in Fortune magazine’s “2023 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™,” having promoted an employee-centric corporate culture since its founding. To learn more about KSLD, visit www.KYOCERA-SLDLaser.com or contact the company at info@KYOCERA-SLDLaser.com or 1-866-753-5273.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) (https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 2 trillion yen (approx. US$15.1 billion). Kyocera is ranked #672 on Forbes magazine’s 2023 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has been named among “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies” by The Wall Street Journal.

