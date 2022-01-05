KYOCERA SLD Laser Achieves World Record LiFi Communications Data Rate 100 times faster than 5G

Company to Demonstrate Award-Winning >90 Gbps DataLight LiFi Innovation and for Automotive and Consumer Applications at the Consumer Electronics Show, January 5 – 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KYOCERA SLD Laser, Inc. (KSLD), a world leader in commercialization of laser light sources, has announced the achievement of the world’s fastest LiFi system that delivers greater than 90 gigabit per second (90 Gbps), 100 times faster data rate than 5G. The company will demonstrate its award winning DataLight™ innovation for automotive and consumer applications at the Consumer Electronics Show January 5 – 7, 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce KSLD’s achievement of world record LiFi data rate of 90 Gbps and our demonstration of this DataLight innovation at CES 2022 in our exhibition booth,” stated Dr James Raring, CEO of Kyocera SLD Laser. “To pioneer the future of lighting and wireless connectivity, our ultra-high speed LiFi technology is eye-safe, impervious to ambient lighting, secure, efficient, and RF-free. KSLD is commercializing LiFi solutions for customers in mobility applications, automotive, and undersea, as well as RF-sensitive environments such as airplane cabins, smart factories, healthcare, secure government facilities, and smart cities.”

KSLD’s DataLight LiFi innovation utilizes its award winning dual-emission visible and infrared LaserLight™ sources. These sources enable customers to commercialize potent intelligent illumination systems including functionality of spatially dynamic lighting, night vision illumination, accurate sensing and 3D LIDAR, as well as optical power transmission. DataLight engines can be configured for customer specific applications and have exciting potential to be performance optimized using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About KYOCERA SLD Laser, Inc.

KYOCERA SLD Laser, Inc. (KSLD) is a wholly owned subsidiary and group company of KYOCERA Corporation, commercializing a new generation of gallium nitride based laser light sources for automotive, mobility, specialty lighting, and consumer applications. The company is ISO 9001 certified and automotive compliant to IATF 16949, and operates facilities in Santa Barbara, CA, and in Fremont, CA. KSLD’s high luminance LaserLight™ sources are UL and IEC safety certified and are utilized in a myriad of applications including automotive & mobility, specialty & portable lighting, entertainment & outdoor, projection & AR/VR displays, biomedical instrumentation & therapeutics, and industrial imaging & material processing. The company was recently ranked in Fortune magazine’s “2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™,” having promoted an employee-centric corporate culture since its founding. To learn more about KSLD, visit www.kyocera-sldlaser.com or contact the company at info@kyocera-sldlaser.com or 1-866-753-5273.

About KYOCERA

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.5 trillion yen (approx. US$13.8 billion). Kyocera is ranked #603 on Forbes magazine’s 2021 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies, and has appeared on The Wall Street Journal’s list of “The World’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies.”

