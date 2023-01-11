<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Kyndryl to Release Quarterly Results on February 7, 2023

Company will host earnings call on February 8, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, after market close on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The live webcast can be accessed by visiting Kyndryl’s investor relations website at investors.kyndryl.com or by dialing 800-343-5172 (from the U.S.) or 203-518-9708 (for international), and providing conference ID KDQ323. A slide presentation will be made available on the same website shortly before the call on February 8, 2023. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.kyndryl.com and by telephone for two days by dialing 800-839-5127 (from the U.S.) or 402-220-2692 (for international).

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Contacts

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
Lori Chaitman

lori.chaitman@kyndryl.com

Kyndryl Media Contact:
Ed Barbini

edward.barbini@kyndryl.com

