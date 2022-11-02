Kyndryl Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 total $4.2 billion, net loss is $281 million, pretax loss is $219 million and adjusted pretax loss is $102 million

Continued progress on Alliances, Advanced Delivery and Accounts initiatives

Launched Kyndryl Bridge , Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult , reflecting commitment to innovation and expansion of value-creating services

Updates outlook for fiscal year 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year.

“We continue to execute on our three key initiatives – Alliances, Advanced Delivery and Accounts – which are driving us toward profitable growth. We’re leveraging our hyperscaler partnerships to serve even more of our customers’ needs, enhancing our service delivery through upskilling and automation, and addressing elements of our business with substandard margins,” said Kyndryl Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter.

“To reflect our commitment to innovation, we recently launched Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl Vital and Kyndryl Consult. Each of these new innovations strengthens our mission-critical services and reflects how we’re creating more value for our customers as an independent company,” Schroeter said. Additional information on these innovations is provided below.

Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

For the second quarter, Kyndryl reported revenues of $4.2 billion, a year-over-year decline of 9%, or growth of 1% in constant currency. Compared to prior-year pro forma revenues, revenues declined 8%, but increased 2% in constant currency. The Company reported a pretax loss of $219 million and a net loss of $281 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $690 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted pretax loss was $102 million, compared to pro forma adjusted pretax income of $63 million in the prior-year period. Currency movements had a negative year-over-year impact of $69 million on adjusted pretax income. Adjusted EBITDA of $428 million compares to $716 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year period, primarily driven by unfavorable currency movements of $107 million, higher input costs and a change in cost mix toward non-depreciated and non-amortized items. In the six months ended September 30, cash flow from operations was $491 million, and adjusted free cash flow was $184 million.

“Our solid execution and enhanced customer engagement drove strong revenue results in the September quarter. Excluding external factors such as currency headwinds and higher energy costs, our adjusted earnings were consistent with our June quarter earnings,” said Kyndryl Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner. “We’re confident we have the right strategy in place, and we’re on track to achieve our medium-term goals, including top-line growth in calendar 2025 and meaningful margin expansion.”

Recent Developments

Alliances initiative – In the first six months of fiscal 2023, Kyndryl signed contracts tied to cloud hyperscaler alliances with an aggregate value of more than $425 million, progressing toward its $1 billion hyperscaler signings target for the year. Kyndryl further increased its cloud-related capabilities, with more than 26,000 hyperscaler certifications among its employees at the end of the quarter, a 63% increase since the beginning of the calendar year.

In the first six months of fiscal 2023, Kyndryl signed contracts tied to hyperscaler alliances with an aggregate value of more than $425 million, progressing toward its $1 billion hyperscaler signings target for the year. Kyndryl further increased its cloud-related capabilities, with more than 26,000 hyperscaler certifications among its employees at the end of the quarter, a 63% increase since the beginning of the calendar year. Advanced Delivery initiative – The Company has redeployed over 3,000 delivery professionals to serve new revenue streams and backfill attrition. This will generate annualized savings of approximately $150 million, putting the Company on track to achieve its $200 million fiscal 2023 year-end objective.

The Company has redeployed over 3,000 delivery professionals to serve new revenue streams and backfill attrition. This will generate annualized savings of approximately $150 million, putting the Company on track to achieve its $200 million fiscal 2023 year-end objective. Accounts initiative – Kyndryl continued to address elements of its business with substandard margins, bringing the total impact from this initiative to $80 million of annualized benefits, on track to achieve the Company’s $200 million fiscal 2023 year-end goal.



In addition, the projected margins associated with all signings in the quarter increased meaningfully compared to 2021, reflecting the Company’s emphasis on winning profitable business and its strategic willingness as an independent company to turn away low- and no-margin business.

Kyndryl continued to address elements of its business with substandard margins, bringing the total impact from this initiative to $80 million of annualized benefits, on track to achieve the Company’s $200 million fiscal 2023 year-end goal. In addition, the projected margins associated with all signings in the quarter increased meaningfully compared to 2021, reflecting the Company’s emphasis on winning profitable business and its strategic willingness as an independent company to turn away low- and no-margin business. Kyndryl innovation – In recent weeks, the Company has announced several new innovations to enhance its services capabilities: Kyndryl Bridge – The Company recently launched Kyndryl Bridge, an open integration platform that gives business leaders control over customizing mission-critical operations and real-time insight into their complex IT estates. The platform integrates existing tools, intellectual property, processes and partnerships to maximize the benefit of multi-cloud capabilities and deliver an ‘as-a-service’ operating environment. Kyndryl Bridge is designed to be a digital collaboration environment that will continue to expand and grow over time, connecting Kyndryl’s advanced technology, market innovation and industry expertise across the global economy. Kyndryl Vital – Kyndryl announced Kyndryl Vital, a co-creation experience where Kyndryl professional designers and technical experts work side-by-side with customers and partners to solve complex IT challenges. Kyndryl Consult – Kyndryl has branded and amplified its advisory & implementation services activities as Kyndryl Consult, reflecting the continued evolution of the Company’s services and the value its advisory services can create for customers. Signings for advisory services increased 62% year-over-year in constant currency in the quarter compared to prior-year pro forma signings, highlighting Kyndryl’s focus on leveraging its expanded technology partnerships to grow its business.

In recent weeks, the Company has announced several new innovations to enhance its services capabilities: Global strategic partnerships – The Company announced several new capabilities and relationships with strategic partners: A new initiative expanding Kyndryl’s partnership with Microsoft to increase customer access to mainframe data through cloud-computing-based applications and integration with machine learning and artificial intelligence Managed services delivery for Google’s new “Dual Run” offering that seamlessly moves mainframe workloads to the cloud An expanded managed services partnership with Five9 that leverages Kyndryl’s Digital Workplace Services and expertise in AI, automation and cognitive analytics and Five9’s cloud-based contact center technology An alliance with Ernst & Young to accelerate clients’ complex digital transformations from design and implementation to ongoing operations, combining Kyndryl’s cloud, cyber resiliency and core infrastructure services with EY’s business and technology consulting capabilities A partnership with Elastic to create joint solutions and delivery capabilities that enable customers to search, analyze and act on data stored across hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge computing environments A partnership with Citrix to develop end-to-end IT managed services and virtual desktop solutions that accelerate the adoption of digital workplace virtualization services and solutions across hybrid and multi-cloud environments An expanded global partnership with Teradata to migrate customers’ on-premise and data warehouses to hyperscaler cloud platforms and apply AI and data modernization to enable and accelerate business initiatives

The Company announced several new capabilities and relationships with strategic partners: Transaction-related costs – The Company’s reported results for the second quarter reflect $68 million of transaction-related expenses and $70 million of transaction-related cash outlays associated with its spin-off, including systems migration and rebranding costs.

Outlook

Kyndryl is updating its outlook for its fiscal year beginning April 1, 2022 and ending March 31, 2023 to reflect higher constant-currency revenue growth, currency effects and higher energy costs. In addition, in order to help identify the impacts that currency movements and energy costs are having on the Company’s results, Kyndryl is providing its outlook both (i) based on year-to-date exchange rates and (ii) in constant currency.

Fiscal year 2023, based on year-to-date exchange rates as of October 2022

Based on year-to-date exchange rates, which may continue to fluctuate, the Company projects:

Revenue $16.3 – $16.5 billion Revenue growth (versus LTMpf March 2022) (11%) – (10%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 11% – 12% Adjusted pretax margin (2%) – (1%)

The changes in currency exchange rates over the last year are affecting the Company’s revenues, the conversion of U.S. dollar-denominated expenses into other currencies, and the translation of the Company’s international earnings. Based on exchange rates as of October 2022, currency movements are negatively impacting fiscal 2023 revenue by approximately $1.7 billion or 930 basis points, adjusted EBITDA by approximately $450 million or 130 basis points, and adjusted pretax income by approximately $300 million or nearly 200 basis points compared to calendar year 2021 pro forma results.

Fiscal year 2023, in constant currency

In constant currency (applying average 2021 exchange rates to fiscal 2023 revenues, costs and expenses), the Company projects:

Revenue growth (versus LTMpf March 2022) (1%) – 0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.5% – 13.5% Adjusted pretax margin (0.5%) – 0.5%

The Company’s constant-currency revenue growth outlook represents an increase of three points compared to the outlook the Company provided in May and August. The Company’s constant-currency margin projections represent a decline of one-half point from prior outlooks that is solely due to increased energy costs of approximately $70 million.

Projected amounts compare to revenue of $18.7 billion, pro forma revenue of $18.5 billion, pretax loss of $1.9 billion, net loss of $2.3 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 billion, pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 billion and pro forma adjusted pretax income of $134 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Revenue for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was $18.3 billion, and pro forma revenue for the same period (LTMpf March 2022) was $18.2 billion.

Management is increasingly emphasizing annual gross margins on contracts signed, rather than aggregate signings revenues, in managing its business. Consequently, Kyndryl is withdrawing its prior guidance related to signings and no longer intends to provide guidance with respect to total signings. The Company plans to continue to report total signings each quarter.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Kyndryl’s earnings call for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022 is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on November 3, 2022. The live webcast can be accessed by visiting https://investors.kyndryl.com/events-and-presentations/events/ on Kyndryl’s investor relations website or by dialing 800-225-9448 (from the U.S.) or 203-518-9708 (from all other locations), and providing conference ID KDQ223. A slide presentation will be made available on the same website shortly before the call on November 3, 2022. Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at https://investors.kyndryl.com/events-and-presentations/events/ and by telephone for two days by dialing 800-839-5493 (from the U.S.) or 402-220-2552 (from all other locations).

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements concerning the Company’s plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business condition, results of operations, financial position, business outlook and business trends and other non-historical statements, including without limitation the information presented in the “Outlook” section of this press release, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “contemplate,” “plan,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “target,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “aim” and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current assumptions and beliefs regarding future business and financial performance.

The Company’s actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, risks related to the Company’s spin-off from IBM, failure to attract new customers, retain existing customers or sell additional services to customers; technological developments and the Company’s response to such developments; failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; competition; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; inability to attract and retain key personnel and other skilled employees; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic; a downturn in economic environment and customer spending budgets; damage to the Company’s reputation; inability to accurately estimate the cost of services and the timeline for completion of contracts; service delivery issues; the Company’s ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities, and higher debt levels; the impact of our business with government customers; failure of the Company’s intellectual property rights to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the Company to obtain necessary licenses; risks relating to cybersecurity and data privacy; adverse effects from tax matters and environmental matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; the Company’s pension plans; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; and risks related to the Company’s common stock and the securities market.

Additional risks and uncertainties include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In this release, certain amounts may not add due to the use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated based on the underlying amounts. As previously announced, Kyndryl changed its fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, effective for the fiscal year that began April 1, 2022 and ends March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding its results, the Company has provided certain metrics that are not calculated based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such as constant-currency results, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted pretax income, adjusted free cash flow, pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted pretax income. Such non-GAAP metrics are intended to supplement GAAP metrics, but not to replace them. The Company’s non-GAAP metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies. Definitions of non-GAAP metrics and reconciliations of non-GAAP metrics for historical periods to GAAP metrics are included in the tables in this release.

Forecasted amounts are based on recent currency exchange rates. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial information is not included in this release because the individual components of such reconciliation are not currently available without unreasonable effort. For the same reason, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Pro Forma Financial Information

This press release also includes certain pro forma financial information. The pro forma adjustments assume that the Company’s spin-off from IBM and related transactions occurred as of January 1, 2020. The pro forma financial information is unaudited and is presented for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the operating results or financial position that would have occurred if the relevant transactions had been consummated on the date indicated, nor is it indicative of future operating results. The pro forma financial information presented includes adjustments that would not be included in the pro forma financial statements contained in a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that contain pro forma information prepared in accordance with Regulation S-X under the Securities Act of 1933.

Table 1 KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues1 $ 4,179 $ 4,579 $ 8,467 $ 9,330 Cost of services2 $ 3,613 $ 4,071 $ 7,290 $ 8,233 Selling, general and administrative expenses 706 705 1,400 1,419 Workforce rebalancing charges (benefits) 3 (1 ) 6 (12 ) Transaction-related costs 68 270 171 443 Interest expense 19 17 38 32 Other expense (income) (10 ) (17 ) (13 ) (6 ) Total costs and expenses $ 4,399 $ 5,045 $ 8,892 $ 10,110 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (219 ) $ (466 ) $ (425 ) $ (780 ) Provision for income taxes $ 61 $ 224 $ 107 $ 300 Net income (loss) $ (281 ) $ (690 ) $ (531 ) $ (1,079 ) Earnings per share data Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.24 ) $ (3.08 ) $ (2.35 ) $ (4.81 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (1.24 ) (3.08 ) (2.35 ) (4.81 ) Basic shares outstanding 226.8 224.1 226.0 224.1 Diluted shares outstanding 226.8 224.1 226.0 224.1

__________________________ 1 Including related-party revenue of $82 and $144 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and including related-party revenue of $287 and $291 for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2 Including related-party cost of services of $421 and $966 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and including related-party cost of services of $1,382 and $1,872 for the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Table 2 SEGMENT RESULTS AND SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Year-over-Year Growth Year-over-Year Growth Pro Forma Pro Forma As Constant Pro Constant Segment Results 2022 2021 2021 Reported Currency Forma Currency Revenue United States $ 1,149 $ 1,175 $ 1,170 (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% Japan 614 730 751 (16 )% 6 % (18 )% 3 % Principal Markets1 1,472 1,748 1,628 (16 )% (5 )% (10 )% 2 % Strategic Markets1 944 926 980 2 % 11 % (4 )% 5 % Total revenue $ 4,179 $ 4,579 $ 4,529 (9 )% 1 % (8 )% 2 % Adjusted EBITDA2 United States $ 167 $ 185 $ 247 Japan 113 113 157 Principal Markets 57 62 183 Strategic Markets 111 177 169 Corporate and other3 (20 ) (37 ) (39 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 428 $ 501 $ 716

Six Months Ended September 30, Year-over-Year Growth Year-over-Year Growth Pro Forma Pro Forma As Constant Pro Constant Segment Results 2022 2021 2021 Reported Currency Forma Currency Revenue United States $ 2,317 $ 2,384 $ 2,376 (3 )% (3 )% (2 )% (2 )% Japan 1,249 1,477 1,516 (15 )% 3 % (18 )% 0 % Principal Markets1 2,988 3,590 3,357 (17 )% (7 )% (11 )% (1 )% Strategic Markets1 1,914 1,879 1,987 2 % 10 % (4 )% 4 % Total revenue $ 8,467 $ 9,330 $ 9,235 (9 )% (1 )% (8 )% 0 % Adjusted EBITDA2 United States $ 367 $ 460 $ 577 Japan 228 254 329 Principal Markets 157 134 364 Strategic Markets 207 310 281 Corporate and other3 (40 ) (85 ) (87 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 919 $ 1,072 $ 1,465

September 30, March 31, Balance Sheet Data 2022 2022 Cash and equivalents $ 1,888 $ 2,134 Debt (short-term and long-term) 3,198 3,223

__________________________ 1 Principal Markets is comprised of Kyndryl’s operations in Australia/New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain/Portugal and the United Kingdom/Ireland. Strategic Markets is comprised of Kyndryl’s operations in all other geographic locations. 2 The Company refined certain allocation methodologies related to its measure of segment adjusted EBITDA and has accordingly recast the prior-period information to reflect these updates. For more information, see the Company’s Form 8-K/A filed with the SEC on May 27, 2022. 3 Represents net amounts not allocated to segments.

Table 3 KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions) Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (531 ) $ (1,079 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization Depreciation of property and equipment 449 666 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 191 138 Amortization of transition costs and prepaid software 584 653 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 222 292 Amortization of intangible assets 25 19 Stock-based compensation 54 37 Deferred taxes 41 (344 ) Net (gain) loss on asset sales and other 21 (30 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Deferred costs (excluding amortization) (738 ) (815 ) Right-of-use assets and liabilities (excluding depreciation) (193 ) (191 ) Workforce rebalancing liabilities (1 ) (181 ) Receivables 471 (218 ) Accounts payable 181 8 Taxes (including items settled with former Parent in prior-year period) 33 708 Other assets and other liabilities (316 ) (59 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 491 $ (397 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (466 ) $ (420 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 10 95 Other investing activities, net (60 ) — Net cash used in investing activities $ (516 ) $ (325 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt repayments $ (56 ) $ (42 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of debt issuance costs — 140 Net transfers from Parent — 1,334 Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings (13 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities $ (69 ) $ 1,432 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (160 ) $ (9 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (253 ) $ 701 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at April 1 $ 2,154 $ 50 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30 $ 1,901 $ 751 Supplemental data Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 37 $ — Interest paid on debt $ 34 $ —

Contacts

Investors:

Lori Chaitman



lori.chaitman@kyndryl.com

Media:

Ed Barbini



edward.barbini@kyndryl.com

Read full story here