kwx Acquires CPros to Expand and Scale Transaction Management Capacities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CPROS—kwx, the holding company of Keller Williams (‘KW’), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, announced today that it has acquired CPros (Conveyance Pros), a full-service provider of concierge transaction management services for real estate brokerages and agents.





Terms of the deal were not disclosed. CPros founder and executive director Jason Conner and his full executive team will join kwx. Conner will continue to lead CPros. kwx is planning a corporate rebranding of CPros within 2022.

“The benefits of CPros allow our agents a significant, inexpensive leverage point for administrative tasks related to their listings and transactions,” said Sajag Patel, vice president of segments, KW. “We are excited to partner with Jason and his team as we provide this concierge service to our agents and their clients across the KW ecosystem.”

The acquisition of the CPros offering extends KW’s existing suite of concierge services. In the second half of 2020, KW originally launched a suite of brokerage- and agent-centric concierge KW Professional Services related to lead generation, marketing, and holistic technology and onboarding support.

Founded in 2019, Philadelphia, Penn.-based CPros has more than 20 employees and expects to expand staff significantly over the next 24 months to rapidly scale to meet the demand for transaction management services across the KW ecosystem.

“Joining kwx will enable us to further rapidly scale our product engineering services, empower and advance our talent, and provide an immense competitive advantage for KW agents and market centers,” said Conner.

“KW has always prioritized the success of the individual real estate agent, which is a passion of mine, and a core philosophy to the business we have built,” said Conner. “This acquisition was a no-brainer for me. We are so excited to be here and to bring innovative leverage solutions to KW agents everywhere.”

Currently, CPros supports eight KW market centers, representing more than 2,000 agents. CPros expects to support 60 or more market centers by the end of Q4 ’22.

The holistic capabilities of CPros will be fully integrated into Command, KW’s smart CRM-plus solution. Also, CPros suite of services will be available as part of the KW MarketPlace, an app store on the Keller Cloud platform.

“CPros provides the ‘easy button’ for functional transaction management tasks for our agents,” said Matt Green, head of agent growth and partner experience. “It’s another important way we’re ensuring our agents are focused on their highest value to clients – their fiduciary tasks.”

