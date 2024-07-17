KWIKOM Communications Connects Ottawa, Kansas to the Future as a Gigabit City

OTTAWA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet—KWIKOM Communications (KWIKOM), a customer-focused high-speed internet provider headquartered in Kansas, is thrilled to announce the designation of Ottawa, Kansas as a “Gigabit City” following the successful deployment of the company’s state-of-the-art fiber optic network. Certification as a Gigabit City Powered by KWIKOM Communications is awarded once most households and businesses within the city have access to KWIKOM’s symmetrical fiber-optic internet with speeds of at least 1 Gigabit (1,000 megabits per second). This milestone ensures that residents and businesses in Ottawa now have access to gigabit internet, positioning the city as a leader in digital innovation and technological advancement.









With the launch of gigabit fiber optic services, KWIKOM Communications continues to fulfill its commitment to bridging the digital divide and bringing cutting-edge technology to both urban and rural areas. The new infrastructure provides Ottawa with internet speeds up to 10 Gbps, enabling seamless streaming, gaming, video conferencing, and more.

“Today, Ottawa proudly becomes KWIKOM’s first-ever ‘Certified Gigabit City,’ a significant achievement that enhances our community’s connectivity. It will play an integral role in driving economic growth and improving our quality of life. Thank you to our community partners at KWIKOM for their substantial investment in our community and our future,” said Ottawa Mayor Mike Skidmore.

Several key benefits this certification will bring the city include an enhanced quality of life with faster online interactions for residents and businesses alike. Educational institutions in Ottawa can facilitate advanced online learning and research opportunities for students and faculty, and healthcare providers can offer telehealth and telemedicine solutions. Becoming a Gigabit City also increases property values, making the municipality more appealing to potential residents seeking robust internet connectivity. Additionally, fiber infrastructure brings greater economic growth as startups and new technology companies, attracted to the new fiber optic internet, set up shop in Ottawa. Not only will this foster a more competitive and innovative local economy, but also create new job opportunities for the city’s citizens.

“KWIKOM Communications is proud to bring gigabit fiber optic internet to Ottawa and the surrounding area,” said Mike Brigman, President & Chief Operating Officer of WANRack, parent company of KWIKOM Communications. “This designation as a Gigabit City marks a significant step forward in ensuring that our communities have the technological resources they need to compete and thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Residents and businesses in Ottawa can now order KWIKOM’s gigabit internet services, ensuring they receive service as soon as it becomes available. In addition to high-speed internet, KWIKOM offers a comprehensive portfolio of phone and video services, allowing customers to meet all their communication needs with a single, reliable provider.

KWIKOM’s rapidly expanding network will see the certification of more Gigabit cities in the coming months and years, bringing a new level of connectivity to some areas that have previously never had fiber optic services.

In January 2023, KWIKOM Communications was acquired by WANRack, LLC, a leading provider of fiber infrastructure solutions for school districts, counties, wireless providers, municipalities, and private enterprises for over a decade. This strategic merger, with the support of CBRE Investment Management, enabled both KWIKOM Communications and WANRack, LLC to expand their fiber networks and enhance their services, furthering their shared mission to bridge the digital divide.

About KWIKOM Communications:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Iola, Kansas, KWIKOM Communications is a leading telecommunications company serving 75 counties across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Florida with phone and internet services. In 2023, KWIKOM Communications expanded its network and team after being acquired by WANRack LLC, a leader in designing, engineering, and maintaining fiber networks nationwide that serves school districts, municipalities, and private enterprises. Utilizing a combination of fiber optic and fixed wireless technology, KWIKOM Communications is dedicated to bridging the digital divide, offering high-speed, low-latency connections that enrich the lives of the communities it serves. Since 2017, KWIKOM has focused on expanding its fiber optic network, bringing residents and businesses faster and symmetrical speeds along with reliable connectivity. With the recent addition of video services, KWIKOM offers its fiber customers a comprehensive solution for streaming and entertainment needs under one provider.

