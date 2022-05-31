Kroll Acquires Crisp, Trusted Provider of Real-time Risk Intelligence

Acquisition Expands Kroll’s Digital Services Capabilities with AI Technology Trained to Discover and Track the Risk Signals Embedded Within Digital Chatter

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announced today that it acquired Crisp, a Real-time Risk Intelligence company that protects brands, assets and people from reputational damage, security threats and online harms. This acquisition will accelerate Kroll’s digital service capabilities with the leading expert in fast, actionable risk intelligence.

Crisp’s AI technology has been trained over 16 years to discover and track the risk signals embedded within digital chatter. Its comprehensive suite of intelligence solutions serves the global enterprise needs of communications, digital marketing, trust and safety, security and compliance clients across the globe.

Following the acquisition, Crisp’s Founder and CEO Adam Hildreth, and Crisp’s Executive Chairman Andrew Burke, will become a part of Kroll’s digital services leadership team.

“Digital chatter is an essential source of risk intelligence for protecting the global enterprise. In recent years, risks originating from or becoming amplified by digital chatter across the open, deep and dark web have reached an unprecedented scale. It’s now a board-level issue and C-suite responsibility,” said Andrew Burke, Executive Chairman of Crisp. “Joining the Kroll team strengthens our client promise to provide fast, actionable risk intelligence that delivers peace of mind, 24/7/365. By combining our AI technology and real-time alerts with Kroll’s world-class risk advisory expertise, and Resolver’s cutting-edge customer-focused SaaS interface and analytics machine, we see a huge potential to expand Kroll’s client solutions.”

This announcement follows the recent acquisition of Resolver, Inc., a leading Risk Intelligence technology firm, to the Kroll digital services portfolio.

“The ethos of our business has long centered around risk, governance and value creation. This acquisition helps us reinforce our growing position as a tech-enabled firm that marries data and technology with global professional services. I am thrilled to welcome Crisp to the Kroll family,” said Jake Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll. “We now have the opportunity to combine our recently acquired Resolver platform with the capabilities of Crisp to create the most unique Risk Intelligence platform in the world. Our clients need partners and technology that can anticipate their needs across their entire enterprise, and the addition of the Crisp team to our business is a strategic extension of our investment in expanding our risk intelligence solutions.”

About Kroll

Kroll provides proprietary data, technology and insights to help our clients stay ahead of complex demands related to risk, governance and growth. Our solutions deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enabling faster, smarter and more sustainable decisions. With 5,000 experts around the world, we create value and impact for our clients and communities. To learn more, visit www.kroll.com.

About Crisp

Crisp is a Real-time Risk Intelligence company that protects brands, assets and people from reputational damage, security threats and online harms. Our AI technology has been trained over 16 years to discover and track the risk signals embedded within digital chatter to be the leading expert in fast, actionable risk intelligence. Today we protect over $6.5 trillion in combined market capitalization for over 1,000 brands. Our customers are always first to know and first to act. Learn more at www.crispthinking.com.

