 Krista Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Cloud Software Industry Veteran Michael Haske Succeeds CEO and Co-Founder John Michelsen to Lead Next Chapter of Krista’s Growth

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Krista, a leader in conversational AI and digital process automation, announced that Michael Haske will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective today. Haske, previously the President and Chief Operating Officer at Paylocity and prior CEO of Aircall, will succeed Krista Co-Founder & CEO John Michelsen. Michelsen founded Krista in 2020 and has led the global company from a pioneer to leading player in AI integration platform as a service. Michelsen will remain on the board and continue to serve as Chief Product Officer to the company.





Haske joins Krista at a pivotal time as the company recently secured several prestigious contracts and continues to expand globally. He brings three decades of experience in scaling high-growth, cloud-based software businesses and will continue to drive Krista’s innovation in the artificial intelligence space and digital process automation, furthering its mission to create technology that understands people.

”Michael not only brings the right experience and leadership to accelerate Krista’s global momentum, but he also deeply understands the importance of cultivating a diverse, employee-centric culture. I am very proud of the hard work and success the Krista team has delivered so far and am confident of the path the company is on to deliver the future of AI to enterprises across the globe.” — John Michelsen, CPO and Co-Founder, Krista

Haske most recently served as CEO of cloud communications company Aircall and prior to that as President and Chief Operating Officer of cloud-based Payroll & Human Resources software company Paylocity, where he led the company’s growth from 100 employees and $15 million in revenue to 5,000 employees and $1 billion in revenue (NASDAQ: PCTY).

”I am excited to join Krista on its exciting journey and build on the strong foundation that the team has created. I look forward to leading this chapter of growth for Krista, as we provide the next generation of AI solutions for enterprise companies globally. It will be an honor to work with our employees to make it one the best places to work while delivering world class innovation for our clients.” — Michael Haske, CEO, Krista Software

About Krista

Krista Software develops the AI integration platform as a service (AI iPaaS), Krista. Krista enables companies to elegantly orchestrate processes across people, apps, and AI. Krista provides a natural language processing based iPaaS to help companies integrate any AI into processes to improve business outcomes. Krista was founded in 2020, has offices in Dallas and Pune, the company currently has over 80 employees. https://Krista.ai/

Contacts

Scott King, VP Marketing, Krista Software, scott.king@kristasoft.com