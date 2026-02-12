Krisp Appoints CX Industry Veteran Harry Folloder to Lead Enterprise Voice AI

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krisp today announced the appointment of Harry Folloder as Chief Commercial Officer. A longtime advocate for building AI that strengthens human connection, Folloder will lead global enterprise growth and business development as Krisp continues to expand its Voice AI platform globally.

Most recently serving as Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Alorica, Folloder brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across technology, AI, and enterprise transformation. He has a proven record of scaling AI-driven platforms to more than $200 million in revenue and leading global digital transformation initiatives. His leadership has been recognized by CIO Today as one of the World’s Top 50 Leaders, and his work has helped establish new standards for enterprise technology.

“Voice is the most human interface we have and it’s still the core of customer experience, but friction has gotten in the way,” said Folloder. “Krisp solves real problems enterprises face every day. The opportunity now is to help more organizations deploy Voice AI in a way that improves performance, strengthens human connection, and delivers clear business value. That’s not just better technology. That’s better humanity.”

“Voice is where human connection and business outcomes meet, and AI is reshaping what’s possible,” said Davit Baghdasaryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Krisp. “Harry brings a rare combination of deep technical understanding and commercial leadership, with a clear belief that the best AI strengthens human connection rather than replacing it. As Voice AI becomes core enterprise infrastructure, his leadership will help us scale that vision globally.”

Folloder’s appointment reinforces Krisp’s focus on enterprise leadership as organizations modernize voice operations and integrate AI into the core of their CX infrastructure.

About Krisp

Founded in 2017, Krisp pioneered the world’s first real-time Voice AI models and software. Krisp’s Voice AI technology enhances digital voice communication through audio cleansing, noise cancellation, accent conversion, live speech-to-speech translation, and agent assist. Krisp applications are privacy-first, using industry-standard security practices across all audio hardware configurations and applications that support digital voice communication. Today, Krisp is deployed on over 200 million devices, has transcribed over 120 million calls, and processes over 80 billion minutes of voice conversations every month, helping businesses harness the power of voice to unlock higher productivity and deliver better business outcomes.

