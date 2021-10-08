Krishna Panicker Shortlisted as a Nominee for the Digital Masters Awards 2021

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pipedrive, the leading CRM for sales and marketing teams, announced today that Krishna Panicker, the company’s CPO and long-term product visionary, has been shortlisted as a nominee for the Digital Masters Awards 2021 in the Excellence in Product category.





The Digital Masters Awards (DMAs) are the digital talent awards designed by The Up Group for highlighting the executives who are driving and delivering the growth within Europe’s tech industry. Krishna Panicker is one of five shortlisted nominees for this year’s Digital Masters Awards in the Excellence in Product category.

“Each year I am impressed by the calibre of nominees, without exception, but this year I was struck by the diversity of the longlists, from a gender, ethnicity, sector and market perspective. The talent pool in Europe is broad and deep, and at The Up Group we think it is incredibly important to shine a light on the phenomenally talented individuals who are building the tech industry,” said Clare Johnston, CEO and Founder, The Up Group.

“I am thrilled about the nomination. I have a passion for building consumer grade experiences and a curiosity for what drives demand. This nomination is a true recognition for Pipedrive’s whole Product team. By implementing a new product strategy that covers all stages of the revenue cycle, our team is helping the company grow from a single tool to a multi product business. The right technology is a powerful tool and I am beyond excited to know that Pipedrive has helped our customers grow and hit their business goals. The past two years have been a tremendously exciting journey and I am looking forward to the next chapter in Pipedrive’s growth,” said Krishna Panicker, CPO, Pipedrive.

At Pipedrive, Panicker is responsible for product management, design, customer and market research as well as the marketplace of 250+ integrations. By implementing a new product strategy that covers all stages of the revenue cycle, Panicker and his team have helped the company to grow from a single tool to multi product business. The growth of the product includes several successful launches within the past year, including the new intuitive UX, Insights, SmartDocs and eSignatures, and LeadBooster, enhancing customer experience and leveraging business results. Panicker leads an international team of 120+ people in Tallinn, Lisbon, Prague, London, Riga, and Tartu.

The awards are given out in 11 categories with the goal to showcase incredible talent and provide the benchmark for excellence in digital leadership. Krishna Panicker has been shortlisted as one of five nominees in the Excellence in Product category, the other nominees are Nilan Peiris (Wise), Roman Schumacher (Personio), Benjamin Keyser (Contentful), and Ciaran Dynes (Matillion). The judging panel comprises 30 influential investors from venture capital and private equity firms. The winners will be announced in November in front of 400 of the industry’s leading investors, operators, and entrepreneurs.

The Up Group is the leading digitally-focused search, advisory, and networking firm in Europe. Now in its eighth year, The Digital Masters Awards are designed for highlighting the European-based executives who are driving and delivering the growth within Europe’s tech industry.

Read more about the awards: https://www.theupgroup.com/news/digital-masters-awards-2021-shortlist-announced

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the first CRM platform developed from the salesperson’s point of view. Today, Pipedrive is used by sales teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

Contacts

Maie-Liisa Sildnik



maieliisa.sildnik@pipedrive.com

+372 55605205