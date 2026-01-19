KPMG Enters Strategic Relationship With Uniphore to Build AI Agents Powered by Industry-Specific Small Language Models

Collaboration uses KPMG’s knowledge in small language models to accelerate delivery of business outcomes to clients across banking, insurance, energy and healthcare

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Uniphore, the Business AI company, today announced a strategic relationship with KPMG LLP to operationalize AI agents across internal and client-facing workflows, supporting the firm’s continued effort to move from experimental AI pilots to production-grade deployment.

As part of the collaboration, KPMG will work with Uniphore to build AI agents using Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud as a platform for agentic AI and fine-tuned small language models (SLMs), supporting clients across regulated industries including banking, insurance, energy and healthcare. Built on a sovereign, composable, and secure architecture, the platform integrates with KPMG’s existing enterprise systems and data environments, meeting governance and compliance requirements essential to regulated industries.

This initiative reflects KPMG’s broader effort to equip its global workforce with AI-enabled delivery models, complementing its consulting expertise with AI-embedded execution inside core business processes.

“We are thrilled to align with Uniphore’s vision for AI as a transformative force for business as we focus on helping clients move from AI experimentation to real operational value," said Prasad Jayaraman, advisory principal at KPMG. “Working together with Uniphore to use AI to transform regulated industries supports our mission to embed business AI into how work gets done, in a way that is governed, scalable and aligned with client needs."

From firmwide AI adoption to client-ready delivery

A key objective of the collaboration is evolving how expertise is applied and scaled. KPMG is advancing a model in which its consulting workforce is trained to design, deploy and govern AI agents, enabling teams to deliver outcomes through a combination of human judgment and AI execution.

“Business AI proves its value in production, where enterprise environments are complex, regulated, and deeply interconnected,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore. “Our work with KPMG enables a repeatable process for running AI inside real enterprise workflows, so organizations can scale how people and AI work together and drive outcomes.”

Uniphore’s Business AI Cloud is one of the platforms supporting these efforts, helping KPMG to:

Encode institutional knowledge, regulatory frameworks and process playbooks into industry-specific SLMs

Deploy governed AI agents across procurement, workforce optimization, finance, claims and customer experience

Support both horizontal solutions and industry-specific use cases across sectors such as oil and gas, financial services, healthcare and telecommunications

Central to this approach is an SLM factory model, which enables knowledge work traditionally delivered through people and documents to be transformed into scalable, reusable AI systems.

AI-embedded procurement in production

Among the initial client solutions KPMG is developing through its work with Uniphore is a procurement and contracting capability powered by AI agents. These agents classify high-value contracts, compare terms against approved standards, extract obligations, flag risk and route exceptions for human approval.

By operating directly within enterprise workflows, the solution addresses challenges such as revenue leakage, extended contract review cycles and inconsistent risk oversight.

Designed for the reality of enterprise data

Unlike many AI initiatives that remain confined to controlled pilots, KPMG and Uniphore are working on agents designed for production environments where data is fragmented, processes are interconnected and governance is non-negotiable. AI doesn’t just need data; it requires reliable, contextualized and operationally accessible data to deliver meaningful outcomes.

KPMG and Uniphore are building these solutions to operate directly alongside modern enterprise data platforms such as Databricks and Snowflake, allowing AI agents to work against governed, enterprise-grade data foundations without forcing migrations or creating parallel data stacks. This approach preserves existing controls around data lineage, access, and policy enforcement, enabling AI agents to reason over trusted production data and drive business outcomes, rather than isolated model benchmarks.

“Uniphore is becoming an increasingly significant player in enterprise AI, and we are pleased to work together to help translate business knowledge into AI-enabled delivery models that drive real outcomes for our clients,” said Prasad Jayaraman, advisory principal at KPMG.

The announcement coincides with the opening of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, where leaders from KPMG and Uniphore will be engaging with clients and partners on the future of business AI.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the US member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 138 countries and territories and has more than 276,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the Business AI Company that unlocks the agentic enterprise with a complete, composable AI platform spanning agents, models, knowledge, and data. Its platform, the Business AI Cloud, bridges the AI divide between consumer AI and enterprise AI—combining the simplicity of consumer AI with the rigor, security and scalability required for the enterprise. Uniphore allows business users to effortlessly harness AI and deliver results immediately, while providing CIOs the foundation to deliver powerful AI applications that are embedded into workflows, trained on enterprise data.

Trusted by more than 2,000 businesses globally, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and listed on the Deloitte Fast 500, Uniphore delivers on the promise of AI as a transformative force for business. Learn more at www.uniphore.com.

