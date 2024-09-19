Korn Ferry Recognized as Overall Number 1 Recruitment Process Outsourcing Provider in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List

Korn Ferry Also Received Top Honors for Size of Deals and Quality of Service

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) has been recognized as the No. 1 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider by HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating.





The annual list, based on an extensive survey and rating of RPO buyers, evaluates several factors including breadth of service, deal sizes and quality of service. In addition to being the No. 1 overall RPO provider, Korn Ferry was recognized by the panel of customer respondents as the leader for both its size of deals and quality of service. Korn Ferry was also recognized as a leading provider in healthcare RPO and for the breadth of services offered.

“ We are proud to top HRO Today’s influential Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating, recognizing Korn Ferry’s innovative recruitment offerings and client service focus,” said Jeanne MacDonald, CEO, Recruitment Process Outsourcing at Korn Ferry. “ By leveraging our global experience, advanced AI platforms like Korn Ferry Nimble Recruit, and deep consulting expertise, we are helping our clients navigate their talent agenda in today’s complex macroeconomic environment.”

Differentiating Korn Ferry’s approach is its data-driven recruitment technology Nimble Recruit. Powered by AI, the technology helps deliver more quality candidates for volume, early career, and professional roles. The result is an RPO-integrated, seamless experience proactively driving performance-based recruitment outcomes with a higher level of recruiter, candidate and hiring manager experience.

“ Korn Ferry continues to lead the RPO industry and the broader HR service and technology sector with leading products in a variety of outsourcing, advisory and technology offerings,” said Elliot Clark, Chairman and CEO of SharedXpertise Media. “ Korn Ferry RPO, in this particular case, ranked number one on our HRO Today Magazine Bakers Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey while servicing some of the largest, most complex, and geographically diverse RPO programs in the world. Their excellent service culture and partnership approach is clearly and deeply appreciated by their clients.”

This is the 16th consecutive year Korn Ferry’s RPO business has been recognized as a leader in the Baker’s Dozen list as the firm continues to enhance the recruitment experience for candidates, recruiters, and hiring managers.

